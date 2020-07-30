'Are you lit?' 'Cause Matthew McConaughey is writing a memoir

Matthew McConaughey has been given the official green light to write his memoir, and its surface-level descriptions are full of McConaughey-isms, the kind of Dazed and Confused-esque, poetic, beachy drawl that has come to define the actor's creative voice. We can only imagine what the actual book is like.

"Ever since I learned to write, I've been keeping a journal, writing down anything that turned me on, turned me off, made me laugh, made me cry, made me question, or kept me up at night," McConaughey says in a video message to his social media followers. "Two years ago, I worked up the courage to take all of those journals off into solitary confinement just to see what the hell I had, and I returned with a book."

That book is called Greenlights, because "it's the story about how I have — and we all can — catch more of them in this life we're liven," he mused. "You see, we don't like the red and yellow lights because they take up our time, right? But when we realize that they all eventually turn green, that's when they reveal their rhyme. That's when life's a poem and we start getting what we want and what we need at the same time. And I call that the honey hole, a little place called Heaven on earth."

Greenlights, to be published by Penguin Random House this Oct. 20, asks "Are you lit?" Which is perhaps the perfect tagline for the guy who got stoned with Snoop Dog while filming The Beach Bum.