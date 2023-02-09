Matthew McConaughey wrote a children's book just because

Featuring illustrations by Renée Kurilla, Just Because is described as a "soulful and irreverent collection of life lessons."

Alright, alright… all write?

Matthew McConaughey — the best-selling memoirist, UT Austin professor, and oh yeah, Oscar-winning actor — is set to publish his first children's book.

Out Sept. 12, Just Because is billed as a "soulful and irreverent collection of life lessons" that will "explore the contradictions all around us, and how they make us who we are," according to a news release from Viking Children's Books.

The picture book features illustrations by Renée Kurilla (The Flower Garden, Chicks Rule!) and is intended to encourage readers big and small to "celebrate how we are all full of possibility." An audiobook narrated by McConaughey and his famous Texas drawl (most recently utilized by the sleep and meditation app Calm to quell anxious minds) will be released by Listening Library.

Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I wrote Just Because for your kids, for my kids, and for the kid in all of us," McConaughey said in a statement. "We're all as young as we're ever gonna be, so let's just keep learning."

McConaughey previously published a 2020 memoir, Greenlights, and a guided companion journal, Greenlights: Your Journal, Your Journey. The Dallas Buyers Club and True Detective star also told PEOPLE that there could possibly be more children's writing in his future.

"As my own kids grow up and I keep learning how they're measuring the world around them, I think it's inevitable that I'll follow up with some more fun approaches to living that we can all enjoy," he said.

News of McConaughey's children's book comes on the heels of news that he's in talks to join Taylor Sheridan's expansive Yellowstone universe via a new series. McConaughey is also set to voice Elvis Presley in Netflix's forthcoming animated comedy Agent Elvis, created by Priscilla Presley.