Marvel will let fans choose a member of the next X-Men comic team

The X-Men are building a new kind of society on the mutant nation-state of Krakoa, and now they're extending their democratic ideals to real-life readers. At the end of this month's X-Men #16 issue, Cyclops and Jean Grey informed mutant leaders Professor X and Magneto of their intent to build a new team of X-Men to protect Krakoa in the wake of X of Swords. They want the lineup of this team to be decided by an election. Most of those members will be selected in-story by the mutants of Krakoa, but one roster spot is reserved for readers to choose. From now through Feb. 2, Marvel is hosting a poll on its website for fans to vote on a member of the new X-Men team.

Readers have a select lineup of mutants to choose from: Banshee, who can fly and emit sonic screams; Polaris, who can manipulate metal like her father, Magneto; Forge, who can invent advanced technology (and has delved into biological technology now thanks to Krakoan flora); Boom-Boom, who can create exploding balls of energy; Tempo, who can slow down or speed up time around her; Cannonball, who can explosively propel himself through the air; Sunspot, who can manipulate solar energy; Strong Guy, who can absorb kinetic energy and turn it into physical strength; Marrow, whose bones protrude from her skin and can be used as weapons; and Armor, who can project a psionic suit of armor around herself.

Some of these mutants have already popped up in the post-House of X/Powers of X era of Marvel's mutants, while some haven't been seen for a while. Cannonball helped out the new team of New Mutants on their first mission into Shi'ar space, but chose to remain on the planet Chandilar with his wife, Smasher, rather than return to Earth and Krakoa. His best friend, Sunspot, stayed there as well, hoping to woo the Shi'ar royal regent Deathbird. But who knows, maybe the voice of the Marvel faithful will call them back to action. When the rest of the New Mutants returned to Earth, Armor and Boom-Boom joined the team as well. So there are several New Mutants characters in this race! One of them could get called up to the big leagues, or they might all split the voting bloc of New Mutants fans.

Forge and Polaris have been on other X-teams recently. Polaris has been leading the new incarnation of X-Factor, while Forge has been lending his genius to Krakoa's black-ops team in X-Force. Is it time for him to come back into the light?

Banshee was one of the earliest members of the X-Men, and though he hasn't been on any rosters recently, he did appear in X of Swords as the victim of an interdimensional ambush, so maybe he could use a comeback. Marrow last appeared in House of X among the entourage of mutant antiheroes making their way to Krakoa alongside the likes of Apocalypse and Exodus; maybe the X-Men could use her perspective as a Morlock whose physical mutation makes it impossible for her to ever pass as human.

Below, check out the full roster of candidates vying for a spot on the X-Men. Study up, and let your voice be heard!

