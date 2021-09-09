Ever since it first launched in 2007, Marvel Unlimited has made the decades-long history of Marvel comics much more accessible to average readers. For the cost of a monthly subscription, users can access to almost every Marvel comic published, with new ones added a couple months after first hitting stores. But, as with so many apps, Marvel Unlimited has also faced bugs and technical problems. On Thursday, Marvel officially relaunched the app with new technical fixes and, most interestingly, a new series of exclusive "Infinity Comics" by a lineup of superstar creators including Jonathan Hickman.

"The goal for Marvel Unlimited has always been to provide the best digital comics experience for our fans by giving them direct access to the unmatched depth, breadth, and vibrancy of Marvel's characters and stories. With this relaunch, we're bringing fans an even richer experience with Marvel stories designed in a dynamic vertical format for the first time," Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley said in a statement. "Our new Infinity Comics give our creators a chance to tell stories in entirely new ways, and we're looking forward to connecting our fans to those stories in the months to come."

The Infinity Comics are different from the print-first comics that get uploaded to Marvel Unlimited. They are full-screen, vertical comics designed specifically to be read on phone or tablet; you read them the same way you read a social media feed, by scrolling downward. As of launch, there are 27 Infinity Comics available on the app by a superstar lineup including Hickman, Declan Shalvey, Skottie Young, Dax Gordine, Alyssa Wong, Nathan Stockman, Kelly Thompson, Gerry Duggan, and Lucas Werneck, among others. The comics, which are canonical within the Marvel Universe, include titles like X-Men Unlimited, Giant-Size Little Marvels, Captain America, Deadpool, Shang-Chi, and more.

EW reported last month that Hickman, whose 2019 series House of X/Powers of X relaunched the X-Men and made them one of Marvel's most popular franchises again, will be departing the X-office following this fall's Inferno event. But the existence of X-Men Unlimited proves that Hickman still has a few more mutant stories up his sleeve.

On top of the Infinity Comics, the newly relaunched Marvel Unlimited also has new technical capabilities like unlimited downloads, newly enhanced content curation, personalized reading guides based on user preferences, and content-sharing capabilities outside of the app. New titles are added as soon as three months after they're in stores.

There are also multiple subscription tiers: Monthly tier for $9.99, annual subscription for $69/year, and a new annual-plus subscription for $99/year. The new annual-plus subscription comes with the benefits included in monthly and annual tiers, as well as an exclusive membership kit, invites to events, and 10 percent off ShopDisney.com.

Find the new Marvel Unlimited in the app store. Take a look at its new logos below.

