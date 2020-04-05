Marvel announces free access to popular comics

Image zoom Marvel

Marvel is helping comic book fans cope with self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic by releasing some of their most popular titles for free.

Through their digital comics subscription service, Marvel Unlimited, they are releasing complete story arcs from a curated list of titles featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more, for a limited time.

The following 12 titles will be available at no charge from Thursday, April 2 until Monday, May 4.

Avengers vs. X-Men

Civil War

Amazing Spider-Man: Red Goblin

Black Panther by Ta-Nehisi Coates Vol. 1

Thanos Wins by Donny Cates

X-Men Milestones: Dark Phoenix Saga

Avengers: Kree/Skrull War

Avengers by Jason Aaron Vol. 1: The Final Host

Fantastic Four Vol. 1: Fourever

Black Widow Vol. 1: S.H.I.E.L.D.'S Most Wanted

Captain America: Winter Soldier Ultimate

Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More

To access the free issues, download the Marvel Unlimited app via the Apple or Google Play app stores and select the free comics option. No credit card information or trial subscription required to read from the list above. New titles will be added monthly.

Subscribers who pay $9.99 a month have access to 27,000 issues of Marvel's classic and newer titles, with the list refreshed every week.

