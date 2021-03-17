Marvel introduces the first gay Captain America to the comics

Marvel comics is introducing the very first LGBTQ-identifying person to pick up the mantle of Captain America. And just in time for Pride Month, too.

The United States of Captain America, written by Christopher Cantwell and drawn by Dale Eaglesham, will follow four characters — Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker — as they go out in search of Steve's missing shield. Along the way, they will encounter those who've been inspired by the symbol of Captain America to help their own communities. Aaron Fischer will be one of them.

Aaron, who is openly gay, was created by writer Aaron Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua, who both worked on the series' first issue that will introduce the character. Aaron is the "Captain America of the Railways" who protects runaways and homeless youth, though he doesn't have those super-soldier powers that Steve has.

Captain America Image zoom Credit: Marvel Studios

"Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life," Trujillo said in a statement. "He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes."

"I want to thank Editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron," Bazaldua said. "I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!"

Issue #1 will go on sale June 2, followed by other issues that will focus on different kinds of Captain Americas.

With this United States of Captain America miniseries, Cantwell says, "We're hoping to explore what the idea of Captain America means at this precise moment — not just on the grand stage of the world — but to everyday and often overlooked communities throughout the United States."