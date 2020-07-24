Channel the Marvel superheroes at home with this Silver Surfer-themed recipe

It's tacos — with a Marvel twist. Food Network Star season 8 winner Justin Warner created 60 recipes inspired by comic book characters for the new cookbook Marvel Eat the Universe. Below, in honor of EW's Fandom Week, see an exclusive recipe excerpt that will make you a mealtime hero.

SILVER SURFER’S CLAM TACOS

Ingredients

Canola oil for frying

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 russet potato, peeled and diced

1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 carrot, julienned

3 celery heart ribs, thinly sliced

Juice of 4 limes

Kosher salt

1 cup sour cream

2 tbsp. bottled clam juice

1 cup all-purpose flour

Black pepper

1 lb. Manila clams, shelled

4 corn tortillas

1. Place a large heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat and fill with 2 inches of canola oil. Heat to 375°F.

2. While the oil is heating, put a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the butter, and when the bubbling subsides, add the diced potatoes. Cook the potatoes, tossing occasionally, until the outsides are golden brown and the insides are tender, about 8 minutes.

3. In a large bowl, mix the onions, carrots, and celery with the lime juice and a generous pinch of salt. Set aside.

4. Combine the sour cream and clam juice in a zip-top bag. Stir to create a crema. Transfer it to a squeeze bottle, or create one by simply cutting the tip off a bottom corner of the bag when you’re ready to dispense.

5. Once the canola oil has reached 375°F, pour the flour into a shallow dish and season liberally with salt and pepper. Dredge the clams in the flour.

6. Working in batches, fry the clams until they’re golden brown, about 2 minutes, then place them on a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Make sure the oil returns to 375° between each batch.

7. Toast the tortillas briefly on a warm, dry skillet.

8. To serve, put the crema, clams, potatoes, and vegetables on the middle of a tortilla. Fold and enjoy!

ADAPTED FROM MARVEL EAT THE UNIVERSE: THE OFFICIAL COOKBOOK, BY JUSTIN WARNER.