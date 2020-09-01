Add another name to the (very long) list of Elena Ferrante fans! Marisa Tomei, whose own parents are of Italian descent, loves the enigmatic author's novels so much that she signed on for her very first solo audiobook narration in The Lying Life of Adults. The highly-anticipated novel isn't part of Ferrante's famed Neapolitan novel canon (the fourth and final tome hit shelves in 2015), but offers much of the same allure.

Adults takes place in Naples — swap the gritty, working-class surroundings of My Brilliant Friend for the more upscale hillside enclave of Vomero — and follows a young female narrator as she attempts to come of age and make sense of both her inter-family politics and the larger world around her. A pre-teen Giovanna becomes obsessed with her estranged aunt, Vittoria, and begins sneaking out to meet her and learn everything that her own parents won't share.

Below, in an exclusive clip of Tomei's audiobook narration, Giovanna describes the allure of her off-limits aunt and describes the lengths she goes to keep up the relationship. The Lying Life of Adults is available now.