Mariah Carey to release 'unfiltered' memoir in September — here are all the details

Mimi is officially coming clean.

Global music superstar Mariah Carey is releasing her first memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, on Sept. 29, Andy Cohen Books and Audible announced Thursday.

The book, written by Carey with Michaela Angela Davis, promises to "finally tell the unfiltered story of her life in a way only she could." Audible will exclusively release the audiobook performed by Carey, as her words are interwoven with special musical components.

"Carey's story is an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood, and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom," a statement announcing the book's release date said. "By pulling back the curtain on perceptions often told through the filtered lens of media, Carey bravely and beautifully walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures, and phenomenal victories. In her own words and song lyrics, Carey reveals untold moments and intimate experiences along with anecdotes of sacred moments with iconic figures to craft an honest, unique, and vivid portrait of her extraordinary life."

"This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival, and my songs. Unfiltered," the superstar said of the memoir in a letter posted on her social media accounts Wednesday. "Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit."

According to the announcement, "additional surprises and rarities are imminent in the coming months" in order to celebrate the recent 30th anniversary of Carey's debut album release.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is now available for pre-order.