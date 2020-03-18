Margaret Atwood shares recommendations for books to read while self-isolating

Margaret Atwood knows a thing or two about a dystopian society, and she's using her expertise to recommend book options for fans who are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Handmaid's Tale author posted on social media Tuesday to share some of her favorite titles.

"OK Twitterpals, as I crouch in my burrow, what would you like the most? a) comforting book reccos b) plague book reccos c) poetry book reccos d) stupid/weird/mundane things I have done to pass the time, which would have passed anyway...," Atwood wrote on Twitter.

Actress Mia Farrow requested plague book recommendations from Atwood. She responded, "One of the classic non-fictions is Rats, Lice, and History, by Hans Zinnser. Guns, Germs and Steel also does pandemics, as does 1491: about what the Americas were like before (and during) the wipeout caused by European microbes + viruses."

For those who prefer poetry in a time of crisis, Atwood recommends In The Lateness of World by Carolyn Forche.

Atwood didn't just focus on books, she also encouraged a fan to watch the 1957 drama The Seventh Seal directed by Ingmar Bergman and starring the late Max von Sydow.

Authors with upcoming title releases are also on Atwood's radar. She gave a shout out to Gail Godwin's Old Lovegood Girls, set to hit stores on May 5.

And of course, classics from Jane Austen, Georges Simenon, and Agatha Christie never go out of style. She also has options that are twists on classics, literary cartoons based on Dracula and Jane Eyre.

