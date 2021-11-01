This summer, Lisa Taddeo will complete her literary trifecta. After debuting with her nonfiction sensation Three Women in 2019, she published her first novel Animal this summer. Now, she continues her exploration of sexual politics, tragedy, and secretive interior lives with the short story collection Ghost Lover.

In the book, she has works about women competing for the attention of the guest of honor at a celeb-heavy political fundraiser, a girl looking to lose her virginity, and the titular story about the women managing a dating service (Ghost Lover), that composes text messages for its clients' crushes.

An additional story tells of a young woman's dark obsession with candy and provided Taddeo and cover art designer Alison Forner with the inspiration for the book's cover — which EW is exclusively revealing. "A young woman hoards a tin of sacred, impossible-to-find candies — called lacrime d'amore, tears of love — that belonged to her late mother," Taddeo says of the story. "She tells a friend she's going to eat one every time she does something bad, until she gets to 'the end.' And that's what you see on the cover, these perfect little handmade drops — the notion of something beautiful that in a certain context can deeply hurt you."

Ghost Lover Credit: Simon & Schuster

"When I read Lisa's brilliant manuscript, I knew immediately how the cover should look," Forner adds. Everything that followed was a true labot of love: from finding the right candies, to getting them photographed, to working with the designer who created the label. I couldn't be happier with the way my concept was realized, and the best part of all is that Lisa loves it too!"

Ghost Lover will hit shelves on June 14, 2022.