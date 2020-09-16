Lil Nas X writing 'the best kids book of all time,' titled C Is for Country

Get ready to... read 'til you can't no more.

Music superstar Lil Nas X — father of the viral country-rap crossover hit "Old Town Road" — is saddling up for his first foray into children's literature with the upcoming publication of his book C Is for Country.

Set for release on Jan. 5, the picture book follows a pony named Panini (seemingly after the 21-year-old's 2019 single of the same name) on a "joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown," according to the official synopsis.

Along the adventure, Panini will experience expansive pastures, other animals, music, cowboy hats, and other country hallmarks in a project aimed at teaching children their ABCs.

Per publisher Random House's website for the book, C Is for Country will also contain numerous hidden surprises for the LGBTQ trailblazer's fans, with eye-catching illustrations by Theodore Taylor III that compliment the book's "celebration of song and the power inside us all."

C Is for Country is available for preorder now ahead of its Jan. 5 debut.