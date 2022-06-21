LGBTQ authors recommend books that spark queer joy

You Can Vibe Me On My FemmePhone by Kamala Puligandla

Instinctually I want to call You Can Vibe Me on My FemmePhone "bubblegum speculative fiction," but that first descriptor might owe more to the novella's phosphorescent pink cover than its tone—plus, Puligandla's story moves at too brisk a pace to warrant comparisons to anything sticky. FemmePhone packs a surprising amount of story into its 97 pages, blitzing from art galleries to antifa blunt rotations to a centaur-roleplay sex party—arriving at the latter via a stolen Mercedes.

While the story's biting and deeply funny commentary is focused on the intersections of art and technology that don't (yet) exist — as embodied by the titular FemmePhones, a kinder, more femme-centered smartphone that warns you if that winky face emoji you're sending is too corny — the relationships between its charismatic "f--gy-ass femme d-ke" narrator Veronica and her friends is one of the most charming and true-to-life depictions of queer friendship and dating I've encountered in fiction. In a book barely bigger than a cellphone itself, Puligandla imagines an optimistic-if-still-flawed near-future where we can literally send each other "vibes" (but only to other FemmePhone users). —Calvin Kasulke