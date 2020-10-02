Lenny Kravitz breaks down his admiration for Jackson 5 in audio clip from memoir

"In school, this is what I wrote in my notebook: Lenny Jackson, Lenny Jackson, Lenny Jackson."

Lenny Kravitz may be a bonafide rockstar today, but when he was a kid, he was a giddy fan of great talent just like the rest of us.

In an exclusive clip from Kravitz's memoir Let Love Rule, the multi-Grammy Award winner takes readers back in time to when a quick outfit change transformed a young Kravitz into the Jackson 5's unofficial sixth member.

"My response to their music was instinctual," reads Kravitz from his memoir set to be released on Oct. 6. "I'd run to the closet, put on my black galoshes, which I'd pretend were leather boots, draped myself in a few of mom's scarves, grabbed a magic marker to use as a microphone and joined the lineup. Mimicking the brothers' moves, I became the sixth Jackson."

Image zoom

Let Love Rule will give fans a candid and funny look at the hitmaker's life spanning 25 years and across cities in New York, California, France, England, and Germany with appearances by his mom, Roxie Roker of The Jeffersons fame, and ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

The book shares a title with Kravitz's debut studio album and its lead single released in 1989. Bonet, who is described as his muse in the memoirs' description from Macmillan's Henry Holt and Co., served as writer and co-writer on two tracks from the Virgin Records album.