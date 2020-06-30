Lenny Kravitz memoir Let Love Rule set for fall 2020 release

A memoir from Lenny Kravitz is in the works.

The Grammy Award-winning singer is set to pen an autobiography covering the first 25 years of his life, titled Let Love Rule. The book, set for release this fall, will be c0-written by biographer and songwriter David Ritz. Kravtiz will narrate the audiobook version himself.

“Writing this memoir has been a beautiful and interesting experience taking me through the first 25 years of my life, from birth to release of my first album," said Kravitz in a statement. "That journey, full of adventure, was where I found myself and my voice. Through that experience, love was the force that paved the way and love became my message.”

Taking its title from Kravitz's first album, Let Love Rule covers the singer's time in New York and Los Angeles, as well as further afield in France, England, and Germany. According to the press release the book is "the story of a wildly creative kid who, despite tough struggles at school and extreme tension at home, finds salvation in music. In one lightning-fast chapter after another, we see him grow as a musician and ultimately a master songwriter, producer and performer. We also see Lenny’s spiritual growth — and the powerful way in which spirit informs his music."

Throughout the memoir, we meet his father, Sy, a high-powered news executive; his mother, Roxie Roker, a television star; and Lisa Bonet, the young actress who becomes his muse, and follow along as Kravitz turns down record deal after record deal, until he finds the right fit.

Let Love Rule hits shelves Oct. 6.