All the details on Leigh Bardugo's next book, the King of Scars sequel

Fans of the Grishaverse have a lot to look forward to — the long-awaited adaptation Shadow and Bone will finally be coming soon to Netflix — but that's not the only big thing author Leigh Bardugo has in the works. This spring she'll be releasing another new book, and EW can exclusively announce that it will be the sequel to King of Scars.

(Drumroll please...) Rule of Wolves will hit shelves on March 30, 2021, and Bardugo considers it the grand finale for the Grishaverse. The full meaning of the new book's title is being kept under wraps for spoiler purposes, but Bardugo tells EW: "I think of this as the allies and enemies book, because those relationships are constantly shifting as Nikolai tries to keep his country from all-out war."

The sequel will pick up where King of Scars left off — below, the official synopsis:

The wolves are circling and a young king will face his greatest challenge in the explosive finale of the instant #1 New York Times-bestselling King of Scars Duology.

The Demon King. As Fjerda's massive army prepares to invade, Nikolai Lantsov will summon every bit of his ingenuity and charm—and even the monster within—to win this fight. But a dark threat looms that cannot be defeated by a young king's gift for the impossible.

The Stormwitch. Zoya Nazyalensky has lost too much to war. She saw her mentor die and her worst enemy resurrected, and she refuses to bury another friend. Now duty demands she embrace her powers to become the weapon her country needs. No matter the cost.

The Queen of Mourning. Deep undercover, Nina Zenik risks discovery and death as she wages war on Fjerda from inside its capital. But her desire for revenge may cost her country its chance at freedom and Nina the chance to heal her grieving heart.

King. General. Spy. Together they must find a way to forge a future in the darkness. Or watch a nation fall.

EW is also revealing the cover of Rule of Wolves, which was designed by Natalie Souza in collaboration with artist Hedi Xandt, and brings together elements that began back with Shadow and Bone. "We knew readers would be expecting another metallic cover but we wanted to create something different," Bardugo says. "Natalie [the designer] had an idea for something sinister and beautiful that would evoke carved bone, as if the glamour of the gold from King of Scars had been stripped away to reveal the truth of the story."

Set your calendars for March 2021 now.