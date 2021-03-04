Kids, don't bother! Lego launches sweet, adults-only Winnie the Pooh set

Kids, don't bother!

Disney has teamed with Lego to launch an adults-only Winnie the Pooh set featuring iconic characters from the House of Mouse's animated adaptations of author A. A. Milne's book series.

Based on the original character creations by illustrator E. H. Shepard, Disney's Winnie the Pooh Lego set is poised to "reawaken childhood memories" as users "build new adventures with your oldest and dearest friends" with the set, which includes a recreation of Pooh's house (and accompanying tree) as well as figurines of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, and Rabbit.

Image zoom Credit: LEGO

According to Lego's official website, the Winnie the Pooh set is recommended for fans over the age of 18, and contains 1,265 pieces — including authentic details inside Pooh's home, including a buildable armchair, the Pooh-Coo clock, Poohsticks, honey pots, and the option to recreate the effect of bees buzzing around their hives among the branches of the tree.

Lego's Winnie the Pooh collection drops April 1.

Image zoom Credit: LEGO