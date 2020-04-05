Larry David doesn't think Woody Allen 'did anything wrong' after reading his memoir

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Larry David is publicly standing by his former director Woody Allen.

The Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator opened up about his feelings in regards to Allen on Saturday in a NY Times quarantine themed profile. The pair collaborated on the 2009 comedy Whatever Works, with Allen lensing the project and David serving as the film's lead.

“Yeah, it’s pretty great, it’s a fantastic book, so funny,” David said of the filmmaker's newly released memoir Apropos of Nothing. “You feel like you’re in the room with him and yeah, it’s just a great book and it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong.”

Allen's book was released on March 23 by Arcade Publishing after it was dropped by Hachette Books in the wake of backlash from employees who staged a massive walkout in support of Hachette author Ronan Farrow, Allen's son with Mia Farrow. Ronan has long spoken out against Allen in support of his sister Dylan Farrow, who has repeatedly accused the director of molesting her as a child.

Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations.

