Lana Del Rey's poetry book and spoken word album get release dates

The news comes on the heels of a controversial statement the singer made in May, in which she attacked critics who say her music is "glamorizing abuse" while Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and others have notched hits "about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f—ing, cheating, etc." After some social media users said she was attacking women of color, Del Rey posted a video on Instagram in which she said, "I'm reminded constantly by my friends that, lyrically, there are layers and complicated psychological factors that play into some of my songwriting, but I just want to say the culture's super-sick right now, and the fact that they want to turn my post — my advocacy for fragility — into a race war, it's really bad." She also said her comments were taken out of context, and that the singers she called out were her "favorite f—ing people."