Lana Del Rey's poetry book and spoken word album get release dates
New work by Lana Del Rey is coming sooner than you think.
Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that it will publish the singer's debut book of poetry, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, with the e-audio spoken word album of select poems from the book set to publish July 28, followed by the hardcover on Sept. 29. Both editions are now available to preorder.
The collection features more than 30 poems, and the hardcover edition will feature Del Rey's typewritten manuscript pages alongside her original photography. In the spoken word album, Del Rey will read 14 select poems from Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass accompanied by music from Grammy Award-winning musician Jack Antonoff, with whom she collaborated on her most recent album, Norman F—ing Rockwell.
The spoken word album will be available for download from all major audiobook retailers. Vinyl and CD editions of the album will be available Oct. 2, from Interscope.
The news comes on the heels of a controversial statement the singer made in May, in which she attacked critics who say her music is "glamorizing abuse" while Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and others have notched hits "about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f—ing, cheating, etc." After some social media users said she was attacking women of color, Del Rey posted a video on Instagram in which she said, "I'm reminded constantly by my friends that, lyrically, there are layers and complicated psychological factors that play into some of my songwriting, but I just want to say the culture's super-sick right now, and the fact that they want to turn my post — my advocacy for fragility — into a race war, it's really bad." She also said her comments were taken out of context, and that the singers she called out were her "favorite f—ing people."
Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass is the first book of a two-book agreement for the singer. Del Rey has said her next album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, will arrive Sept. 5.
Related content:
Comments