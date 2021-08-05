How King Shark went from DC's aquatic demigod to The Suicide Squad's goodest boy

Superboy (1994)

The origin story of King Shark is perhaps the most organic origin story in DC Comics. Kesel, a comic book writer and inker living in Portland, was looking for a villain to put up against the star of his current series, Superboy. The hero was operating in Hawaii, "he's surrounded by water, there's sharks in the water," Kesel remembers. He researched local mythologies of the islands and came across various shark gods. "Somewhere in there I decided one of the shark gods has a child with a human. It's a demigod character except as a shark. And that's how King Shark really started."

Finding a name for this villain was an equally easy process. DC's Green Lantern comic at the time featured a humanoid shark figure called "The Shark," but Kesel admits he didn't want to jump through the editorial hoops to secure that name for this new character he was creating. That iteration also had a fair amount of human intelligence, and Kesel wanted his creation to be "more animalistic... someone who is a barely functioning human."

"So, I couldn't call it 'The Shark,' but Hawaiian myths kept referring to 'The Shark King,' and I thought, 'I'll take those words and flip it around.'" Voila!

The impact of the character's main issue, Superboy #9, cannot be overstated, especially for comic book writers like Glass, Seeley, and Simone, who would all write stories featuring King Shark in later years.

"I have been a fan of King Shark's creator, the great Karl Kesel, since forever, and bought the first appearance of the character right off the stands years ago," Simone writes to EW in an email. "Above all, I loved the visual — just this hulking shark creature with massive jaws."

One aspect of Kesel's original concept that has been lost in later iterations are the two tattoos in a "shark-toothed pattern" he included as a nod to the character's mythological roots. Though, he finds the character's current pop culture prominence astounding. "Never in my wildest dreams when I put the name King Shark on a piece of paper did I think that someday Sylvester Stallone would be saying a half dozen words as King Shark [in a movie]."