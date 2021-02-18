Kiley Reid takes on class culture again in the short story Simplexity — read the first excerpt

Yumi didn't do any of these things, and if she ever did have tapas, she didn't know it at the time. When Yumi told anyone that she worked at Simplexity, she watched them assume that she had her own website, and that she'd designed it. That she stayed in Airbnbs more often than hotels. That she conversationally knew another language, or that, in high school, she was a reluctant but obvious choice for class valedictorian. Yumi wasn't any of these things, but while she hadn't found a way to imply the contrary, she'd also stopped trying. She welcomed the impressed response and raised eyebrows she received when she said she worked at Simplexity. Sometimes, people who had only heard the name asked her what exactly Simplexity did, and she'd say, "It's a product and industrial design agency." But then she'd quickly ask the other person what they did for a living because she wasn't exactly sure what products Simplexity had industrially designed. There were no products on display; the office was high ceilinged and white and stark, aside from what looked like random toys for adults that appeared on counters and tables: Nerf guns, Slinkies, remote-controlled cars. It seemed as though the time to ask and clarify what Simplexity actually did had come and passed with Yumi's first day. The website didn't help. It said Simplexity did things like cultivating, innovating, processing, navigating, and creating change through . . . design.