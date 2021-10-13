Keke Palmer and Jasmine Guillory collaborated on a story collection — get a first look

It's the collab we didn't know we needed. Keke Palmer, who has been wrapping production on Jordan Peele's highly anticipated horror film Nope, found time in her busy schedule to write her very own Amazon Original Stories collection. She teamed up with none other than Jasmine Guillory, the best-selling author of romance novels like The Wedding Date and The Proposal, for Southern Belle Insults, five short stories based voiced by Palmer's alter ego, the social-media-famous Lady Miss Jacqueline.

"Anyone who has followed me on social media probably knows how unpredictable, fashionable, and feisty Lady Miss Jacqueline can be with her Southern Belle Insults," Palmer tells EW. "I am excited to share more of her complex world with her existing fans and introduce her to new readers on this journey filled with humor, inspiration, and self-discovery! Translating these on-camera personas to paper was a true labor of love, and I'm grateful to Jasmine Guillory and the Amazon Original Stories team for believing in my vision. I am incredibly proud of this short-story collection and can't wait to unleash Lady Miss while introducing Janet, Chelsea, Keri, and Sophie to the world."

Guillory adds: "I had SO much fun collaborating with Keke Palmer on the Southern Belle Insults collection! Keke is hilarious, as I'm sure we all know, but also so creative and thoughtful, and this collection really shows that. Working with her, and working on these stories, was a true joy in the midst of a chaotic year."

EW is exclusively revealing the covers to all five stories before they debut Nov. 9. (Southern Belle Insults will be free to Amazon Prime members.) See all the covers, and each story's logline, below.

My Dear Friend Janet

My Dear Friend Janet 'My Dear Friend Janet,' by Keke Palmer with Jasmine Guillory | Credit: Amazon Publishing

Poor Janet and her 50 shades of beige. At least her inner voice — the sensational Lady Miss Jacqueline — is coming out in an outrageously funny short story about magic, courage, and oh honey, the wigs!

From the Desk of Lady Miss

From the Desk of Lady Miss 'From the Desk of Lady Miss,' by Keke Palmer with Jasmine Guillory | Credit: Amazon Publishing

Hopelessly drab Janet takes a spin with Lady Miss Jacqueline in this hysterically funny short story of a magical wig that turns a wallflower into the flashiest bulb in the room. Does Lady Miss go too far? Always!

Chelsea's Werk Week

Chelsea's Werk Week 'Chelsea's Werk Week,' by Keke Palmer with Jasmine Guillory | Credit: Amazon Publishing

According to Lady Miss Jacqueline, her dear friend Janet is killing it. But appearances deceive in this sharply funny short story about best-laid plans, dirty blondes, and living life in all caps.

Keri on the Loose

Keri on the Loose 'Keri on the Loose,' by Keke Palmer with Jasmine Guillory | Credit: Amazon Publishing

There's a bold new Janet in town. Let Lady Miss Jacqueline spell it out for you… F-I-E-R-C-E. But there's a lesson to be learned in this fabulously off-the-wall short story about life on the edge.

Sophie Dreams Big

Sophie Dreams Big 'Sophie Dreams Big,' by Keke Palmer with Jasmine Guillory | Credit: Amazon Publishing

Janet thinks she's got the perfect hair for every occasion, but she'll soon be in a tizzy in this enchanting short story about courage, self-worth, and confidence.