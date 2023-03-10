Preview the explosive final battle of Keanu Reeves' action comic BRZRKR

The immortal warrior Unute (who Reeves is set to play on screen in a future Netflix adaptation) confronts an usurper in issue #12.

Keanu Reeves may be taking John Wick to the next level with the upcoming fourth installment this month, but he's also bringing his personal comic book series to an explosive finale — which you can see an exclusive preview below. Launched March 2021 with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney from publisher Boom! Studios, BRZRKR instantly became one of the best-selling original comics in years.

The title is pronounced "berserker," and its central character is just that: An immortal warrior who can easily plow through hordes of enemies while healing from any injury. He also, not coincidentally, looks a lot like Reeves, and the actor told EW in 2021 that he'd like to play him on screen someday. He's set to do just that in both a live-action film and a subsequent anime series for Netflix.

BRZRKR #1 was a nonstop action comic, establishing Garney's ability to make the character's fights seem as thrilling and kinetic as Reeves' films. In the 10 issues since, Kindt and Reeves have slowly pulled back the layers of their complex mythology. Readers have learned that the character's real name is Unute, and that he was born 80,000 years ago to a prehistoric tribe. Besieged by barbarian raiders, his parents prayed to their gods for a miracle, and were gifted this unstoppable warrior for a son. But was it really gods at work, or some kind of alien technology ... ?

Keanu Reeves attends the UK Gala Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 6, 2023 in London, England, Keanu Reeves' comic 'BRZRKR' Keanu Reeves' comic 'BRZRKR' comes to an explosive end with issue #12. | Credit: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage; Ron Garney for Boom! Studios

More recent issues have revealed that Unute's powers (whatever their source) are apparently transferrable. After a complex ritual, human scientist/cult leader Caldwell has successfully stripped Unute of his super-strength and immortality, and taken them upon himself. That's where the final issue opens: Caldwell full of unimaginable power and charging toward an Unute who (for the first time in his very, very long life) is actually vulnerable.

But there's an x-factor in the mix too. Diana, Unute's therapist who has helped him process his lifetime of bloody memories, has also gained powers that manifest as crackling black lightning. Now she may be the only person capable of stopping Caldwell.

BRZRKR #12 goes on sale March 15. Though it marks the end of this initial series, additional stories in the BRZRKR world are are already planned for later this year, starting with an action-packed standalone special this summer. Previously announced projects include a novel co-written by Reeves, in addition to the Netflix adaptations.

Keanu Reeves' comic 'BRZRKR' The cover of 'BRZRKR' #12 by Ron Garney. | Credit: Ron Garney for Boom! Studios

Keanu Reeves' comic 'BRZRKR' A variant cover for 'BRZRKR' #12 by artist Alex Maleev. | Credit: Alex Maleev for Boom! Studios

Keanu Reeves' comic 'BRZRKR' A page from 'BRZRKR' #12 by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney. | Credit: Ron Garney for Boom! Studios

Keanu Reeves' comic 'BRZRKR' Credit: Ron Garney for Boom! Studios

Keanu Reeves' comic 'BRZRKR' Page 3 from 'BRZRKR' #12 by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney. | Credit: Ron Garney for Boom! Studios

Keanu Reeves' comic 'BRZRKR' Page 4 from 'BRZRKR' #12 by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney. | Credit: Ron Garney for Boom! Studios

Keanu Reeves' comic 'BRZRKR' Page 5 from 'BRZRKR' #12 by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney. | Credit: Ron Garney for Boom! Studios

