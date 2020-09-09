See the cover for Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro's first novel since winning the Nobel Prize

Kazuo Ishiguro has developed a literary cult following for his poignant — and often mind-bending — novels like Never Let Me Go and The Remains of the Day, which both explore the recesses of human nature in their own specific ways. In 2017, the Nobel Prize committee joined that cult, awarding him the honor for his contributions to literature, and on March 2, 2021 the author will release his first novel since he became a Nobel Laureate.

Image zoom Knopf

Klara and the Sun will feel familiar, as least in atmosphere, to Ishiguro's fans. It follows the titular Klara, who is what's known as an Artificial friend — she holds court in a store, waiting for a customer to choose her as their, well, artificial friend. The book uses Klara's observations of both life inside the store and what she sees happening on the street, to examine all the ways in which the world changes.

While the novel won't hit shelves for another six months, interested readers can reserve their preorder now, check out the special animated cover of the book above, and stay tuned to EW for more updates on all things Ishiguro.