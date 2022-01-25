Yonder, by Jabari Asim (out now)

I'm a sucker for stories that place love between Black people at the center of settings where, traditionally, Black love was thought impossible or unimaginable. I'm particularly drawn to books that re-examine that dreadful period in American history that we think we already know everything about — antebellum slavery — to reveal the layers, testimonies, and nuances that had previously been ignored. And to have this all drawn magnificently by the brilliant Jabari Asim makes this an absolute must-read for me. —Robert Jones Jr.