Read chapters 4 and 5 of Kathy Wang's new spy thriller Impostor Syndrome

Later, when she was older and understood its meaning, this was always the memory Alice would work to suppress most: her mother's thick accent, how it was obvious June had not known what harassment meant but rather was repeating a known action, like dialing 911. Each week when they visited the library her mother would borrow movies—it was only after college that Alice began to question June's selections, which often had a thrilling, sexual theme. What would it be like, Alice thought, if you were a woman in a foreign country, and while the Chinese video rental shop on Union Street did have a section cordoned off, only men were ever seen browsing its shelves, their faces hidden behind its curtain? So instead June resorted to the library and its R-rated titles. The latest pick, one where a boss stalked his direct report, had been watched by the whole family, Alice on the carpet, sorting beads. She'd been sent to bed right as the boss began to menace his second target: "He's sexually harassing me," the girl complained to her roommate. Despite her fright there was a heavy undertone of musk: the dim lighting, the sinister yet sensual score, the way the camera lingered on the girl's chest, heaving in a strapless gingham dress.