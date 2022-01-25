Read an excerpt from Greenwich Park, this winter's twistiest debut thriller

In Katherine Faulkner's debut novel, Greenwich Park (out today), impending motherhood serves as a narrative thread for a new kind of domestic thriller. Protagonist Helen is finally pregnant after years of fertility struggles when things around her start going very wrong. Her husband is working unfathomable hours at his architecture job while becoming increasingly distant at home, and a seemingly random friend meet-cute — Rachel sits next to Helen at a birthing class — starts to seem more and more sinister. As Rachel pushes her way into Helen's life, some long-buried secrets threaten to surface.

Excerpt from Greenwich Park, by Katherine Faulkner

Her Majesty's Prison Bowood November 5, 2019

Dear Helen,

I know you asked me not to write to you again. But you need to know the truth, even if after all this time your hands are still clamped over your ears. What did you do that day, after I was convicted? After the knock

of the gavel, the soft swish of silk and cotton as everyone else stood up? I looked for you, wanting to find your face. But when my eyes caught on the blue check of your coat, and I saw that you were staring at the floor,

I knew then, as sure as the sound of a door slamming shut—there was no way back.

Do you remember, when they took me away, how just for a moment everything was quiet, and my footsteps were the only sound? I have often wondered what you did after that, while I was jolted against the side of that windowless van. Where you went, what you ate. Whom you spoke to. How your life continued after I was taken out of it.

When I think of you, as I often do, I always picture you in your kitchen, holding a mug with both hands, staring out of the window into your garden. I close my eyes sometimes, so I can conjure it exactly. I dress you in your green sweater, your hair twisted up on top of your head. Your parents' paintings on the walls, the crack over the French doors, little pools of light on the counter where your oil and vinegar bottles sit. I make everything the same, just as I remember. Are there birds in your magnolia tree? Are the roses in bloom? In my dream, they are. I hope so.

I think you would find the food here the hardest thing. The forks are plastic. They snap off in the gray lumps of meat, the piles of instant

potatoes. Some days the wardens will give you another, if you ask. Other days they won't, and we have to eat with our hands. I know it is a small thing, but when your life has shrunk as much as mine has, small things take up more space than they should.

I find it difficult sometimes to believe I am really here. A danger, someone who is not to be trusted. But then, no one really thinks they are bad, do they? Whoever we are, whatever we've done. We all have our reasons, if anyone can be bothered to listen.

Perhaps you'll never read this letter anyway. Tear it up as soon as you see the postmark, toss it into the fire. I don't think so, though. It's

always been too much for you, hasn't it, Helen? The temptation of a sealed envelope. If it weren't, perhaps we wouldn't have ended up where we did.

Don't get me wrong. I'm not saying you are to blame. Whatever you did, you didn't deserve what happened next. I hope you know I never meant for things to end the way they did. I suppose I just lost control.

Lately, I've been trying to trace it back, a trail of bread crumbs in my mind. Trying to work out where it all began, where it all started going wrong. And I suppose the real answer is it started years before you could have ever imagined it did.

I wonder if you had any sense then, when you were in it, what that day would come to mean. Don't be cross, but I always had this feeling that your memory of that day had taken on a sort of invented quality. I almost asked you once when you were talking about it. Had it really been like that? The sun so warm, the scent of the grass so sweet? Are you sure, Helen? Are you sure?

I wonder if you knew that those Technicolor memories could ruin you forever by their perfection. That they could cast so many other things in shadow.

I hope you didn't. I hope you didn't know then that nothing would ever be quite the same again, however hard you tried. And I'm glad you didn't know the truth about that day. I suppose I hoped you never would.

But you need to hear it now, Helen. So here it is.

Just at this moment, a girl walks in, slamming the door behind her.

Sonia winces.

"Fucking hell. Sorry, everyone," she announces loudly. She slips a metallic-gold backpack off one shoulder and drops it down on the floor with a thud. It lands inches from my foot.

"Oops." She grins, one hand on her bump.

Everyone stares. Sonia, still standing in front of the flip chart with her red marker pen held aloft, eyes the girl coldly. The only things written on her flip chart so far are CORRECT POSITION (NIPPLE) and STORE IN FRIDGE.

The girl points a purple-painted fingernail at the seat next to me, the one I had reserved for Serena. "This chair taken?"

I hesitate, then shake my head. I feel the eyes of the other couples on me as I haul my bags over to the other side, scrape my chair out a little to make more room.

Sonia sighs. "Anyone else?"

The flip chart charade continues for a few further minutes. The women begin to shift in their chairs, exchange raised eyebrows, un- comfortable glances. I try to concentrate. The girl next to me, the late- comer, is chewing gum. All I seem to be able to hear is the snap of it between her teeth as her jaw opens and closes. When I glance sideways at her, I glimpse it between her teeth, a neon-pink pellet, an artificial cherry scent. She catches my eye, grinning again, as if the whole thing is hilarious.

Finally, Sonia surrenders, pulling the back of her arm across the moisture on her brow. "OK," she says. "Shall we take a short break?"

A murmur of relief goes up. All the women waddle toward the jugs of juice, and I quickly follow them. Soon they are grouping up, the room

filling with the noise of chatter. I am being left behind. I feel a plummeting panic. No Daniel, no Rory, no Serena. How do people make friends? What would Serena do?

I hover on the edge of a group, trying to look casual, waiting to be included. But there never seems to be a good moment to interject. I open my mouth to speak a few times, but on each occasion, someone else speaks first. I end up closing my mouth again, like a fish drowning in air. I feel the trickle of my anxiety begin, the nerve center at the back of my head starting to alarm. I am uncomfortably warm. Can't someone get that window open?

The girl who came in late appears at my side. She is holding two enormous glasses of what appears to be cold white wine, clouds of condensation on the side of the glass.

"Do you want one? I thought you looked like you might need a real drink. One a day can't hurt, surely."

She holds out the glass in front of me. Her painted fingernails are short and chewed. She looks very young—perhaps she just has one of those faces. Round, dimpled, babyish. Yet when she smiles, there is something wolfish in it, her canine teeth protruding slightly, small but sharp.

"What's the deal, then?"

I blink at her. "I beg your pardon?"

The girl places the glasses of wine down on a side table, gestures to the two chairs next to me, the name tags Rory and Serena still lying on them. "Just wondered what the setup was." She shrugs. Then her face snaps back at me, her eyes wide, her fingers pressed to her mouth. "You're not a surrogate, are you?" She laughs. "That would be typical, wouldn't it? Didn't even want it, and now you're left holding the baby!"

The girl hoots. I look over her shoulder, try to catch the eye of one of the other women. But none return my gaze, so I am forced to reply. I clear my throat.

"No, um. No. I'm not." I try to laugh. "It's just that my husband, Daniel, couldn't make it tonight." I shake my head slightly, as if it's just one of those things, doesn't matter.

I pause, before realizing she is waiting for an explanation about the two other empty seats.

"The other couple is my brother and his wife. Rory and Serena. They're expecting in the same month as us. We'd been planning to do the classes together, as a foursome, but . . . I think they . . . obviously decided against it in the end."

The girl smiles sympathetically. "Hopeless. Never mind, you can team up with me, can't you?" She picks the glass up again. "Shall we have this drink, then?"

"Thanks," I say hesitantly. "But I'm not sure . . ."

Why am I incapable of completing my own sentences? I should just say no, thank you, I would rather not drink. I mean, I'm pregnant. We both are. Surely I don't have to spell it out?

"Oh, I know what you're saying," she booms, rolling her eyes and glancing around the room. "Ridiculous, isn't it? All this pressure! The way they change the advice all the time! One minute you can drink, the next minute you can't, then you can 'in moderation,' then it's basically illegal! Bloody doctors."

I clear my throat, unsure how to answer. I am very aware now of the gaze of the other women in the room, looking from me to the girl and the wine, and back.

"Well, fuck doctors," she continues. "Our mums all got smashed when they were pregnant. We all bloody survived!" She is speaking far too loudly. The room is silent, and people are starting to openly stare.

The girl looks over at the other mothers, registers their disapproving glances, then raises her eyebrows at me and giggles. She holds the wine- glass aloft to toast her own sentiment. She brings the glass to her lips. "Fuck the NHS," she spits. "That's what I say." She tips the glass to her lips and drinks. As she does so, I notice one or two of the other mothers actually wince.

The girl picks up the drink she has brought for me. She holds it out, like a threat, or a dare.

"Come on," she hisses. Her eyes flick down to my name badge. "You know you want to . . . Helen."

Later, after everything, I will come to wonder why I act as I do in this moment. For even now, there is something about this girl. Something that makes me want to edge away, to look for a place of safety. Like the feeling of being on a cliff-top path, when the wind is just a little too strong at your back.

But I don't step away. I take the wine. And as I do, the other women turn their heads, as if by taking it I have answered all their questions. I want to tell them I'm just being polite, that I have no intention of actu- ally drinking it. But they are already looking the other way.

"Thanks," I say weakly.

"Nice to meet you, Helen. I'm Rachel."

And then Rachel clinks her glass against mine, knocks back another deep glug, and winks at me, as if we share a secret.