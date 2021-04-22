The best superhero cartoon is returning in comic form this summer

Justice League Infinity will be co-written by Justice League Unlimited producer James Tucker, and will boast the same lineup as that classic cartoon — Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, Hawkgirl, Wally West as The Flash, and John Stewart as Green Lantern — with stories set in the same universe. Following the model of last year's Batman: The Adventures Continue , which has been telling stories set in the Batman: The Animated Series universe, Justice League Infinity will be a Digital First series that will debut electronically before following up with print versions of the issues.

Alongside Tucker, Justice League Infinity will be co-written by J.M. DeMatteis, who has lots of experience writing good Justice League comics. The series will be illustrated by Ethan Beavers, and you can see some of his pages from the first issue below. The premise for Justice League Infinity #1 involves "a being wandering the universe searching for its true purpose," which longtime fans will recognize as the show's golden version of the android Amazo. At the same time, "the war for the throne of Apokolips arrives on Earth." Apokoliptian power struggles were a major feature of Justice League Unlimited when it seemed like Darkseid was dead. The big man returned in the final episodes, but the series ended with both Darkseid and Lex Luthor disappearing in a blast of energy. Now there's a power vacuum again, and it sounds like that civil war is back on in a big way.