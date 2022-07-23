The best new books of July 2022

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Sam and Sadie meet as two lonely kids in Los Angeles, and then again years later on a train platform in Boston. This is not a love story though, or at least not a traditional romance: What brings them together is video games, and if you don't know a Switch console from a hole in the floor (or more importantly, don't care), Tomorrow is still a remarkably absorbing portrait of friendship, identity, and the urge to create something beautiful, whether it be on the page or in pixels. (Shakespeare and Emily Dickinson also play a role.) Zevin (The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry) clearly knows her way around an RPG, but it's the analog intimacy of Tomorrow's wise, sensitive storytelling that stays.