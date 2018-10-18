5 Judy Blume books that should be made into movies
We'd stop our blubbering if these Judy Blume books were adapted
With Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson set to star in the adaption of Judy Blume’s classic YA novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret? from producer James L. Brooks and The Edge of Seventeen writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig, it's impossible not wish her other books would come to the screen. Here are five more of Blume’s coming-of-age classics we’d like to see turned into movies.
Just as Long as We’re Together
This book follows the intricacies of a female friend group as the girls go through puberty and grapple with all the stresses of being a teenager. Nuanced takes on female friendship are relatively underexplored on screen, and this beloved novel would be a welcome addition.
Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself
Set in post-WWII Florida, the novel follows Sally, a 10-year-old aspiring actress with an active imagination. The book deftly explores the ways in which the war affected children at the time, making it a great fit for a film adaptation.
Forever...
Blume’s revealing look at a 17-year-old exploring her sexuality for the first time would make a great CW show for the same reasons it was banned from countless school libraries.
Blubber
The title of the novel comes from the nickname given to a shy fifth-grader named Linda after she delivers a class presentation on whales. The compassionate look at bullying inspired many young readers who would surely welcome an onscreen adaptation.
Deenie
The 12-year-old title character’s life is upended when she’s diagnosed with scoliosis and forced to wear a back brace, which complicates her overbearing mother's expectations that she'll be a model. Deenie offers a nuanced look into the pressures teenage girls face.