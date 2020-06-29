Judge Dredd immersive experience to open in London next spring

It has been announced that an immersive experience set in the universe of comic book character Judge Dredd will open in London next spring. Judge Dredd Uprising: The LIVE Experience will include immersive live theatre, five zones of mental and skill challenges, a laser tag combat arena, a series of different narratives, and more. The uncompromising lawman Judge Dredd first appeared in the pages of U.K. science fiction comic 2000 AD in 1977. The character has inspired two films, 1995's Sylvester Stallone-starring Judge Dredd and 2012's Dredd, which was written by Devs creator Alex Garland and starred Karl Urban. The immersive experience will last 150 minutes and take place in a dystopian version of London named "Brit-Cit."