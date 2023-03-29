Jonathan Hickman's next big comic will redefine Marvel's gods

With artist Valerio Schiti, the House of X writer is set to "build a new Marvel mythology overflowing with daring concepts, intricate systems, and fascinating new characters."

The writer who redefined the X-Men now has his sights set on Marvel's gods.

After months of teasing, Marvel has finally announced details for their next big comic from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti, who previously worked together on Inferno. It will be titled G.O.D.S., and it aims to "build a new Marvel mythology overflowing with daring concepts, intricate systems, and fascinating new characters," according to the publisher.

"When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was House of X and the other one was G.O.D.S.," Hickman said in a statement. "To say that I'm excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe — in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic — and revisits some characters and concepts that we've reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience."

A new trailer for the upcoming comic illustrates a conversation between Doctor Strange and a mysterious character named Wyn, who is "a vital member of an eons-old hierarchy that includes the omnipotent rulers of the universe such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal." Those last three are well-established in Marvel cosmology, and Eternity even made an appearance in last year's Thor: Love and Thunder.

After asking Doctor Strange if he's "good," Wyn asks "who can tell the difference anymore" between good and bad.

Doctor Strange confronts Wyn in Marvel's 'G.O.D.S.' by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti

Schiti has some experience drawing godlike characters, as he and color artist Marte Gracia handled art on last summer's big Marvel crossover Judgment Day, which saw the X-Men in a war with the Eternals. But the kinds of powers at play in G.O.D.S might put even the Eternals to shame.

"When I was given a chance to work with Jonathan on a new project, I accepted right away," Schiti said. "Then I discovered that we would be reimagining gods in the Marvel Universe: how they work, what they do, and how they interact with each other and humanity. It's the kind of project that makes you weak in the knees when you think about it. Luckily, Jonathan has the gift to make even the most complex stories surprisingly simple and understandable. His pitch inspired me almost immediately."

Specifics are still scarce, but these are tantalizing teases. At last year's New York Comic Con, Hickman and Schiti unveiled some character designs for the series, which you can see below. But it's still unclear if these characters are all-new creations or updates of existing figures like the aforementioned Eternity and Living Tribunal.

The main question posed by G.O.D.S.? "What happens when the Powers That Be meet the Natural Order of Things?" Perhaps we'll get an answer when G.O.D.S. hits stores this fall.

Character design for Marvel's 'G.O.D.S.' by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti

Character design for Marvel's 'G.O.D.S.' by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti

Character design for Marvel's 'G.O.D.S.' by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti

Character design for Marvel's 'G.O.D.S.' by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti

