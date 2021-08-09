Meet the family at the center of Jonathan Franzen's new trilogy
The first volume, Crossroads, will release on Oct. 5.
Jonathan Franzen has been examining the inner workings of family units — the more toxic, the better — for decades. He won the National Book Award for The Corrections, his novel about a troubled Midwestern couple and their adult children, back in 2001 and now he's releasing what he describes as his "magnum opus." Crossroads will be the first volume of the trilogy A Key to All Mythologies, and EW is offering up an exclusive clip of the audiobook, read by David Pittu.
In it, we meet the Hildebrand family, living in a Chicago suburb in the early 1970s. Patriarch Russ is an associate pastor in the local church struggling with his lack of professional upward mobility and a very strong desire to have an affair with a widowed parishioner. His wife is Marion, a once-aspiring actress with a troubled past she's kept secret from most of her family. Their children are Clem, a college student whose obsession over the Vietnam War draft threatens his would-be happy holiday homecoming; Becky, a popular high schooler dabbling in the church's youth ministry; Perry, who is dabbling in drugs and alcohol and more drugs; and Judson, the youngest, most innocent member of the clan.
The first novel follows the family through a year in their life as they deal with marital strife, adolescent strife, young adult strife, and more (this is a Franzen story, after all). The full audiobook will be available starting on Oct. 5, but you can preorder it here.
