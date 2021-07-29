John Le Carré's final novel is coming in October — see the first look

2021 marks the 60th anniversary of John le Carré's first novel, Call for the Dead, and this October the legendary spy novelist would have turned 90 years old. To mark the occasion, Viking Books will release his final posthumous work — Silverview will hit shelves on October 12, and EW has all the details including the first look at the book's cover.

Image John Le Carré | Credit: Sang Tan/AP

Le Carré wrote Silverview alongside his final two novels (Agent Running in the Field and A Legacy of Spies) and left his body of work in the care of his children. This last novel will follow Julian Lawndsley as he flees the big city for a job at a bookstore in a small town; meanwhile, a London spy chief arrives to the seaside enclave to investigate a potential leak. When it hits stands, Silverview will include an afterword from Cornwell, paying tribute to his father — along with his siblings and an archivist, he's currently cataloguing all of le Carré's work.

"This is the authentic le Carré, telling one more story," his son Nick Cornwell — a novelist who writes under the pen name Nick Harkaway — says in a statement. "The book is fraught, forensic, lyrical, and fierce, at long last searching the soul of the modern Secret Intelligence Service itself. It's a superb and fitting final novel."

Silverview Credit: Penguin

Jonny Gellar, the author's longtime literary agent, adds that the new novel feels like a gift left for his legions fans: "Silverview is as urgent and alive as any of his past work."