J.K. Rowling brings magic to quarantine with Harry Potter at Home launch

J.K. Rowling is bringing some Harry Potter magic — and "casting a Banishing Charm on boredom" — to students stuck in coronavirus quarantine.

The 54-year-old British novelist has partnered with Audible, Bloomsbury, OverDrive, Pottermore Publishing, and Scholastic to help teachers educate their digital classrooms with the help of her Harry Potter book series.

"Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch [Harry Potter at Home]," Rowling tweeted Wednesday, announcing her decision to give educators an open license to read all seven Harry Potter books aloud to their pupils in digital read-along sessions as schools around the world remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rowling also confirmed that the first Harry Potter audiobook will be available to hear for free (in six different languages) on Audible's new stories platform, while digital library service Overdrive will make it available for free as well. The initiative also includes the creation of a new Harry Potter online hub, where special activity kits, magical craft videos, articles, quizzes, puzzles and more will be accessible.

To date, Rowling's hit book series has sold over 500 million unites worldwide on top of inspiring theme park attractions, video games, and eight blockbuster films (starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson) that have grossed roughly $8 billion worldwide since 2001.

Related content: