If you're still mourning the gap between the third and fourth seasons of Succession, Jillian Medoff (This Could Hurt, Hunger Point) has the book for you. The best-selling author, who has made a name for herself with uncannily insightful takes on the dark side of family institutions, is releasing her fifth novel this summer — and EW has an exclusive first look at the electrifying jacket in the animation above.
"Big, bold, glitzy, and glamorous, this stunning cover captures my entire 350-page novel in one perfect image," Medoff tells EW. "Underneath all that shimmering beauty lies deception, greed, and a distorted sense of entitlement. In When We Were Bright and Beautiful, I draw you into the world of Upper East Side wealth and privilege and then slowly, shockingly upend the story. Brace yourself — all that glitters is not gold."
As Medoff teases, her new book is set amid Manhattan's Upper East Side, in a world of dark, twisty gossip about delightfully dysfunctional rich people. Here's the official synopsis:
When We Were Bright and Beautiful will hit shelves July 5.
