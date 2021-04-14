Get all the details on Jhumpa Lahiri's Whereabouts book tour
Jhumpa Lahiri made a big pivot with her latest novel, Whereabouts. The award-winning and best-selling author is known for her sweeping narratives that follow generations, often across continents, but chose to write a spare tale about a woman's life in a small (unnamed) European town. Lahiri also wrote Whereabouts in Italian (one of the many languages she speaks) and then translated it herself back into English. As she gears up for the April 27 publication, she's locked in a book tour that pivots from her previous tours in its own way — it's virtual, of course — and EW is exclusively announcing all the details.
Lahiri will make 11 "tour stops," stopping by book festivals and local bookstores alike; she'll be joined by fellow literary powerhouses like Yaa Gyasi, Yiyun Li, and Megha Majumdar. Below, check out the full list.
Tuesday, April 27:
7:00 p.m. // 92nd Street Y with Barnes & Noble in conversation with Howard Norman.
Wednesday, April 28:
8:00 p.m. // Chicago Humanities Festival with Seminary Coop in conversation with Jennifer Scappetone.
Monday, May 3:
6:00 p.m. // Labyrinth Books in conversation with Alessandro Giammei.
Tuesday, May 4:
7:30 p.m. // Community Bookstore in conversation with Megha Majumdar.
Monday, May 5:
6:00 p.m. // Politics & Prose event.
Thursday, May 6:
7:00 p.m. // Montclair Public Library's "Open Book / Open Mind" series with Watchung Booksellers in conversation with the Boston Globe's Kate Tuttle.
Monday, May 10:
8:00 p.m. // Inprint! Houston event with Brazos Bookstore in conversation with Yaa Gyasi.
Tuesday, May 11:
7:00 p.m. // Brookline Booksmith with Transnational Literature Series in conversation with Yiyun Li.
Wednesday, May 12:
9:00 p.m. // Book Passage with Extended Sessions.
Thursday, May 13:
7:00 p.m. // Odyssey Bookshop in conversation with Ombretta Frau.
Wednesday, May 19:
8:30 p.m. // PEN World Voices Festival with The Strand. Interviewer TBD.
Related content:
- Get all the details on Jhumpa Lahiri's Whereabouts book tour
- See the cover for Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny's new thriller State of Terror
- Mayans M.C. star JD Pardo says EZ will choose between Gaby and the club or it's 'going to get him killed'
- The Resident star Conrad Ricamora on Jake's growing bond with Bell amid heartbreak: 'This is a huge step'
Comments