Get all the details on Jhumpa Lahiri's Whereabouts book tour

Jhumpa Lahiri made a big pivot with her latest novel, Whereabouts. The award-winning and best-selling author is known for her sweeping narratives that follow generations, often across continents, but chose to write a spare tale about a woman's life in a small (unnamed) European town. Lahiri also wrote Whereabouts in Italian (one of the many languages she speaks) and then translated it herself back into English. As she gears up for the April 27 publication, she's locked in a book tour that pivots from her previous tours in its own way — it's virtual, of course — and EW is exclusively announcing all the details.