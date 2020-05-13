Jennifer Lopez is a proud mama after announcing her daughter Emme Muñiz is set to become a published author in the fall. The actress and singer shared with her fans on social media on Wednesday that the 12-year-old will be releasing a book titled Lord Help Me about her faith.

"So proud of my lil coconut 🥥 Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith. It’s not out until 9/29, but you can pre-order at the link in my bio," she captioned an image of Emme holding the book via Instagram.

Random House, who is publishing the children's book, explains that the title will feature Emme's personal daily prayers meant to "offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith."

Emme is Lopez's daughter from her marriage to singer and actor Marc Anthony Muñiz, born to the then couple in 2008. She and her twin brother Max earned the nickname of coconuts when they were babies because they reminded their mom of the fuzzy fruit.

"That comes from when they were little and in their cribs, and they started growing hair and it looked just like a coconut to me," Lopez told Jay Leno on The Tonight Show in 2012.

Lord Help Me is currently available for pre-order ahead of its September 29 release.