The iCarly alum tells EW that the image for the book about her struggles as a child star with a domineering mom felt like "a good way of capturing the humor in the tragedy."

Jennette McCurdy is finally ready to share her story.

The former actress best known for playing Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon series iCarly has written a memoir about her time as a child star titled I'm Glad My Mom Died, that promises to be as hilarious as it is heartbreaking, and EW is exclusively revealing the cover below.

I'm so Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy The cover of 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' by Jennette McCurdy | Credit: Simon and Schuster

McCurdy shares that the book cover had gone through many iterations before landing on the darkly comic final version. "Confetti spilling out of an urn felt to me like a good way of capturing the humor in the tragedy, but I knew I didn't want to go as far as throwing the confetti or jumping in the air with a huge smile on my face or doing any other kind of body language / facial expression that could read as flippant," she says via email. "Ultimately I chose a facial expression that I think reads as sincere, a little pained, and a little hopeful."

In I'm Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy tracks how her domineering mother pushed her towards becoming a Nickelodeon mainstay, which led to anxiety, shame, and self-loathing that manifested into eating disorders, addiction, and a series of unhealthy relationships. Things would only worsen when her mom died of cancer right as she took the lead in Sam & Cat opposite Ariana Grande.

Jennette McCurdy Jennette McCurdy in Toronto in 2016. | Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Having now found therapy, and left acting, McCurdy is ready to talk to fans about her recovery process, writing "It was important for me to explore the emotional and psychological abuse I endured during my time as a young performer. I feel I didn't have the tools, language, or support necessary to speak up for myself back then, so this book is a way for me to not only honor that experience and give voice to my former self, but hopefully to encourage young people to speak up for themselves in environments where they may be conditioned to just 'play ball' and 'be a good sport.' (Sorry for the sports idioms, I've never played sports so I have no idea why they're spilling out of me.)"

I'm Glad My Mom Died will be published by Simon & Schuster on August 9, 2022, and is currently available for pre-order. McCurdy will also be narrating the audiobook.