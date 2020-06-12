Jeff Daniels to narrate audiobook of Dumb and Dumber costar Jim Carrey's new novel

Jim Carrey's Memoirs and Misinformation is getting the audiobook treatment from an old friend.

Jeff Daniels will narrate the audiobook of his Dumb and Dumber costar's upcoming novel, which will be available July 7. Carrey announced the news on Twitter with a short, unnerving excerpt from the audiobook, with Daniels' dulcet tones describing an obvious stand-in for a certain U.S. president who keeps and abuses "a whole floor of prostitutes" in a hotel penthouse suite.

"Buckle up. In a good way," Daniels wrote in a response to the tweet.

Memoirs and Misinformation, co-written by Carrey with Dana Vachon, is described as a "semi-autobiographical novel" that follows the actor as he strives to escape a spiral of "emptiness and ennui," with Nicolas Cage and Charlie Kaufman also somehow involved.

"Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon have fashioned a story about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, addiction to relevance, fear of personal erasure, our 'one big soul,' Canada, and a cataclysmic ending of the world — apocalypses within and without," a synopsis reads. A far cry from the adventures of Harry and Lloyd.