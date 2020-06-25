Jim Carrey got a little help from his friend when it came to narrating the audiobook for his new novel Memoirs and Misinformation. His Dumb and Dumber costar Jeff Daniels lent his signature voice to the project, and EW has your exclusive first listen at an excerpt below.

Described as "a fearless and semi-autobiographical deconstruction of persona," Carrey's first novel was written in collaboration with Dana Vachon. The narrative tackles everything from acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, loneliness, romance, addiction to relevance, fear of personal erasure, growing up in Canada, and a cataclysmic ending of the world — apocalypses within and without. And Carrey was the one to personally ask Daniels to narrate the audiobook, which clocks in at just under eight hours total.

"First off, I had no idea Jim knew so many big words, but he did write it with someone else so maybe that’s where they came from," Daniels said in a statement. "Whatever I was expecting, this wasn’t it. What a wild ride. Some of it’s true, some of it might have been, some of it can’t possibly be, and yet all of it reads like Jim had grabbed me by the hand and said, 'Let’s jump.' Which is what working with him was like. Say a prayer, flap your arms, and hope we fly. He's always been a walking, talking creative adventure and Memoirs and Misinformation is no different. In Hollywood speak, it's Alice in Wonderland meets Hunter S. Thompson. Only it’s not. Because it’s Jim."

The audiobook, hardcover, and ebook copy of Memoirs and Misinformation will all be available beginning July 7.

Listen to the exclusive audiobook excerpt below: