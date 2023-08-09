Stephanie Plum is ready to read her suspects for filth because she is getting dirty.

Dirty Thirty, that is. Janet Evanovich's beloved bounty hunter heroine is back for her 30th adventure in the numerically titled novel, which is poised to hit shelves on Oct. 31 — just in time for spooky season.

The latest entry follows Stephanie Plum as she trails numerous oddball fugitives, including a jewel thief on the run, while being confined to a recliner. Dirty Thirty features high-speed car chases, whiskytinis (it's just straight whisky out of a martini glass), explosions, fires, cliffhangers, and stolen jewels.

When Stephanie is offered a freelance assignment that seems open and shut, she agrees to take the case. Local jeweler Martin Rabner asks her to find his former security guard, Andy Manley (a.k.a. Nutsy), who Martin believes stole a fortune of diamonds from his safe. But there's also Duncan Dugan, a fugitive who was arrested for robbing the very same jewelry store on the same day. Stephanie is a bit tied up watching Bob, her boyfriend Morelli's giant orange dog who has a penchant for eating Stephanie's car upholstery. But that also means Stephanie has to work with security expert Ranger when things go haywire, and he seems intent on remaining front and center in her life.

Then there's Lula, Stephanie's best friend, who is convinced she's being stalked by a mythical demon hell-bent on stealing her wardrobe. Stephanie wades into the muck as the body count rises and witnesses disappear, having to play dirty in order to nab her suspect(s).

Plum was first introduced in 1995's One for the Money, which was turned into a film of the same name in 2012 starring Katherine Heigl.

Ahead of the book's Halloween release, EW has an exclusive excerpt of the book's opening chapter — where Stephanie pursues a Charlie Brown lookalike of a suspect. Read on for your first taste of Dirty Thirty below.

Janet Evanovich, Dirty Thirty Author Janet Evanovich; Cover for ' Dirty Thirty' | Credit: Roland Scarpa; Atria Books

Excerpt from Janet Evanovich's Dirty Thirty

I'm Stephanie Plum. Jersey girl. Rutgers graduate. Successful underachiever working for Vincent Plum Bail Bonds as a recovery agent, hunting down losers who've skipped out on their bond.

A half hour ago, I heard police chatter about Duncan Dugan exhibiting erratic behavior in an office building downtown. Dugan is a big-ticket bond who failed to show for his court appearance. He's been accused of robbing a jewelry store on King Street at gunpoint, almost running over a crossing guard in his effort to leave the area, and leading seven police cars on a high- speed chase before running out of gas. Since I'd been assigned the task of finding Dugan and dragging his sorry butt back into the legal system, I rushed to the scene with my coworker Lula. Dugan was standing on a fourth-floor ledge. He was a little chubby with short brown hair and his eyes were hidden behind aviator shades. I knew from his arrest sheet that he was five foot ten and thirty-six years old, but he looked younger up there on the ledge. He looked like Charlie Brown, possibly because he was wearing a yellow and black Charlie Brown–style three-button knit shirt. He was flattened against the front of the building, and he was looking down at the crowd that had gathered below him.

"He's gonna jump," Lula said to me. "I got him pegged for a jumper."

There was a large police presence in the area. There were fire trucks and ambulances, and a satellite news truck was parked not far away. It was lunchtime, and the outdoor eating area attached to the building's café had been cleared of diners.

"I'm thinking this might be partly your fault on account of he knows you're after him," Lula said to me. "He probably don't want to go to jail. You should yell up to him and tell him jail isn't so bad. Tell him he'll get free room and board and he'll have a chance to make new friends."

"I'm not yelling that up to him," I said. "That's crazy talk." "Yeah, but is it true?" Lula asked.

"Technically, yes."

"Hunh," Lula said. "There you have it."

It was a nice October day in Trenton, New Jersey. The sky was as blue as sky gets in Trenton and the sun was shining. I was wearing jeans and sneakers and a hooded sweatshirt over my V-neck, fitted T-shirt. Lula was wearing spike-heeled, thigh-high boots, and as usual she'd managed to squeeze her plus-size body into a spandex dress designed to fit a much smaller person. Her hair was frizzed out into a big puffball and her fake lashes were furry black caterpillar quality. Lula is a person of color and I'm a person of less color.

My eyes are blue. My hair is brown, naturally curly, and shoulder length. I'm lacking the patience to iron my hair into straightness or blow-dry it into luxurious waves, so it's almost always in a ponytail. I make up for this by wearing lip gloss and smiling. Lula justifies the small dress and large lashes by being Lula. The fact is that it all works for her, and on a good day, she's spectacular.

A woman pushed her way through the crowd and stepped out onto the street. I was guessing that she was in her midthirties, and if Duncan was Charlie Brown, then this woman was Charlie Brown's friend Lucy. Her hair was dark brown, almost black, and cut into a simple bob with short bangs. She was wearing a blue shirtwaist dress and blue running shoes.

"Duncan, you moron!" she yelled up to Dugan. "What the heck are you doing?"

"I'm gonna jump," Dugan said. "I screwed up. It's over. I'm jumping to my death."

"Well, you better take a header then, because you're only on the fourth floor. If you don't fall right, you could just end up with a bunch of broken bones or maybe paralyzed."

"I don't like heights. Four is as high as I can go."

"You need to crawl through that window next to you and get down here," the woman yelled up to him.

"I'll go to jail."

"Big deal. My uncle Fritz went to jail, and he said it wasn't so bad. He got free room and board and he got to make a bunch of new friends."

"Fritz said that?"

"More or less. Anyway, it won't be for so long, and in the meantime we can talk."

"What would we talk about?" "Stuff."

He looked over at the window. "I don't want to get broken bones."

"You see?" Lula said to me. "You could have been the hero if you'd been the first one to tell him about making friends in jail. Although the business about broken bones was a good addition." Dugan turned to get to the window, his foot slipped, and he fell off the ledge. There was a collective gasp from everyone watching as Dugan crashed through the yellow and white awning that stretched over the sidewalk café and landed like a sack of wet cement on the pavement.

I'm not normally a fainter, but I came close to fainting when I heard him hit. I bent at the waist, sucked in air, and fought the nausea. When I straightened up, Dugan was surrounded by paramedics and police.

"Do you think he's okay?" Lula asked. "Not even a little," I said.

"They're bringing a stretcher over," Lula said. "That might be a good sign."

One of Dugan's arms came up and he did a little finger wave. "I'm okay," he said. "Sort of."

The crowd dispersed after the wave and message from Dugan, but Lula and I stayed. The woman who had shouted up to Dugan approached the outer rim of the first responders, hung there for a couple minutes, and left.

The paramedics finally lifted Dugan onto the stretcher and rolled him off to the ambulance. I knew one of the men. Jerry Fisher.

"Where are you taking him?" I yelled to Jerry.

He turned and waved at me. "The medical center."

I gave him a thumbs-up, and Lula and I walked down the street to my car.

Excerpted from DIRTY THIRTY, Copyright © 2023 by Janet Evanovich, published by Atria Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, Inc.