On the heels of her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship battle, Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to tell her story — but not everyone wants to be involved in it.

Earlier this week, Jamie Lynn announced she finished writing her book Things I Should Have Said. In an Instagram post sharing the news, she wrote that she planned to donate a portion of her book proceeds to the nonprofit This Is My Brave. But on Tuesday, the organization announced via its own Instagram post that it wouldn't accept Spears' donation.

"We Heard You. We're Taking Action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book," said their statement.

The post came after intense backlash as the nonprofit was flooded with comments from people asking them to cut ties with the younger Spears following her sister's many reports that her family refused to help Britney out of her long-standing conservatorship situation — knowing her mental health was at stake.

According to the organization's website, the mission statement of This Is My Brave is "to empower individuals to put their names and faces on their true stories of recovery from mental illness and addiction."

Representatives for Jamie Lynn didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

In her post, Jamie Lynn explained she chose them because she knew "how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don't feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences."

Previously, Jamie Lynn posted Instagram stories responding to accusations she wasn't supporting her sister in her conservatorship battles.

"I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to those boys," she wrote. "Maybe I didn't support [her the way] the public would like me to with the hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after."

Opening up about her own mental health in the shadow of her sister, the Zoey 101 actress said that her memoir "gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."

Things I Should Have Said will be released Jan. 22, 2022.

