Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton, The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis, The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton, and more round out the cast.

James McAvoy lands a Dream role in The Sandman Audible adaptation with Neil Gaiman

A Sandman adaptation might still feel like a dream, since it looks like the coronavirus situation put a stopper in Netflix's planned series for the time being, but one is still coming sooner than later. Not even self-isolation can contain the movements of the immortal king of dreams.

Coming off of playing Professor Xavier in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, adult Bill in It Chapter Two, and Lord Asriel in HBO's His Dark Materials, actor James McAvoy takes on another fantastical role as the lead in the Audible adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

McAvoy will voice Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, alongside Riz Ahmed (Venom) as the Corinthian, Kat Dennings (Thor: The Dark World) as Death, Taron Egerton (Rocketman) as John Constantine, Samantha Morton (AMC's The Walking Dead) as Urania Blackwell, Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings) as Matthew the Raven, Michael Sheen (Amazon's Good Omens) as Lucifer, and Bebe Neuwirth (CBS' Madam Secretary) as the Siamese Cat. Gaiman narrates and co-executive produces the adaptation, part 1 of which arrives July 15.

The Sandman was first written by Gaiman and published by DC Comics in 1989. Dirk Maggs, a frequent Gaiman collaborator, writes and directs the Audible series, which will adapt the first three graphic novels.

Morpheus, one of seven immortal "Endless" beings, is pulled from his realm by a cult and imprisoned on earth, where he escapes only after decades of captivity. To restore his power and rebuild his dominion, he must find three "tools," bringing him into contact with a cast of deliciously bold characters. Sheen's voice role as Lucifer is particularly delightful, considering he portrayed the angel Aziraphale in Gaiman's Good Omens TV series.

The series also features an original score by Harry Potter film composer James Hannigan. The main voice ensemble is rounded out by Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Arthur Darvill as William Shakespeare, William Hope as Doctor Destiny, Matthew Horne as Hob Gadling, Reginald D. Hunter as J'onn J'onzz, Sue Johnston as Unity Kinkaid, Paterson Joseph as the Demon Choronzon, Josie Lawrence as Mad Hettie, Anton Lesser as Doctor John Hathaway, Joanna Lumley as Lady Johanna Constantine, and Miriam Margolyes as Despair.

Pre-orders are currently available on Audible.

