Read the first chapter of Jake Tapper's new novel The Devil May Dance

"Oh, c'mon," said Charlie, who still had shrapnel in his chest from World War II. "I'm fine." His shoulder might be fine, but Margaret knew that Charlie was not. He slept poorly and drank too much and worked too many hours. He often lost his temper over trivial things, and she worried about how to deal with it. Eighteen years earlier, Charlie had experienced the horrors of war, fighting the Krauts in France after D-Day, and in the past few years Margaret was often reminded of the army's slogan that "every man has his breaking point." She was constantly looking for ways to prevent Charlie from reaching his. Whatever the doctors were labeling it, combat exhaustion or combat neurosis or battle fatigue, Margaret knew it would be with him for­ever. Beyond that, his life in Congress, where he'd been for almost a decade now, was infinitely frustrating — accomplishing anything good required Sisyphean efforts, while ethical compromises were everywhere. And at some point along the way, Charlie found that the constant fundraising and glad-handing to stay in office for his New York constituents had begun to eclipse the work itself.