52 Things We Love About J.K. Rowling

Happy birthday, J.K. Rowling
Dan Hallman/Invision/AP
1. She does not suffer bullies.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
2. She’s funny.
Jon Furniss/WireImage
4. She gives huge donations to charity.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
5. She touts great social causes on social media.
TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
6. Her Easter egg-loaded website is amazing.
JKRowling.com
7. She’s kind to her fans.
Everett Collection
8. She’s still apologizing for the series’ most tragic moments.
Murray Close/Warner Bros.
9. She comes up with the best character names ever.
Murray Close/Warner Bros.
10. She stood up to publishers and retained her own ebook rights.
Scholastic
11. She has a weakness for photos of pets dressed up as Harry Potter characters.
Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.
12. She took all the young actors from the movies under her wing.
Gareth Davies/Getty Images
13. She cares about children in need.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
14. She and Harry share a birthday.
Murray Close/Warner Bros.
15. She did her research when coming up with the names of spells.
Everett Collection
16. She did the same thing when figuring out how wands would work and studied the lore behind different woods.
Warner Bros.
17. She supports Hufflepuffs.
Everett Collection
19. She invented Quidditch and supports the Muggle version of the sport!
Everett Collection
20. She’s a great artist.
Katsumi Kasahar/AP
21. She finished the first Harry Potter on a manual typewriter.
Suzanne Mapes/AP
22. She pushed for all the film actors to be British.
Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.
23. She writes under a pseudonym, Robert Galbraith, and sometimes tweets at him.
Robert Galbraith/Twitter
24. She’s invited die-hard fans to her house.
David Cheskin/PA Wire
26. She wrote the screenplay for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros.
27. She proved anyone can take control of their life.
Matthew Fearn/AP
28. She wrote much of the first Harry Potter while sitting in coffee shops, on the backs of napkins.
Cathal McNaughton/PA Wire
29. Though she didn’t write the script for The Cursed Child, she considers it part of the Harry Potter canon.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child/YouTube
30. She’s completely mastered Twitter.
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images
31. She built a circular stone "Hagrid Hut" on the grounds of her Scottish estate.
Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.
32. After the final Harry Potter book was finished, she created six hand-written, hand-illustrated copies of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
Lefteris Pitarakis/AP
33. Books within the Potter books, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Quidditch Through the Ages, were actually both published.
34. She hasn't read Fifty Shades of Grey.
35. She’s not-so-secretly addicted to reading whodunits.
Joe Maher/FilmMagic
36. She once gave the best commencement speech we’ve ever heard.
Robert Spencer/Getty Images
37. She says that she’d want to be sorted into Gryffindor...
Warner Bros. Pictures
38. She said in a parallel universe, she’s Zayn Malik.
Miller Mobley
39. She plays Minecraft...
Telltale Games
40. She is a huge sports fan.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
41. She is multilingual.
BENOIT TESSIER/AFP/Getty Images
42. She’s only gotten writer’s block once.
TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images
43. Her Meyers-Briggs type is INFJ.
Murray Close/Warner Bros.
44. She wrote four editions of The Daily Prophet.
Murray Close/Warner Bros.
45. She owns a "Horcruxes Got Soul" t-shirt.
Everett Collection
46. “True coolness is the incidental by-product of higher pursuits.”
Mike Marsland/WireImage
47. She tweets with Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Eddy Chen/ABC via Getty Images
48. She offered to help pal Stephen King after Trump blocked him on Twitter.
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
49. She made Hogwarts tuition-free and subsidized by the Ministry of Magic so all witches and wizards could attend.
Peter Mountain
50. She stands up to Donald Trump...
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
51. She was an outspoken Brexit opponent.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
52. She gives writing advice to aspiring authors.
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
53. She stands up against sexism.
Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
54. She isn't afraid to fight trolls like Piers Morgan.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
55. She’s playful and interactive with fans.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
