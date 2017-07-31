52 Things We Love About J.K. Rowling

<p>We&rsquo;ve assembled a list of the 52 things we appreciate most about J.K. Rowling, author of&nbsp;<em>Harry Potter</em>&nbsp;and the reigning literary queen of Twitter.</p>
Happy birthday, J.K. Rowling

We’ve assembled a list of the 52 things we appreciate most about J.K. Rowling, author of Harry Potter and the reigning literary queen of Twitter.

Dan Hallman/Invision/AP
<p>When a Twitter bully criticized Serena Williams for being &#8220;built like a man,&#8221; Rowling <a href="https://ew.com/article/2015/07/11/serena-williams-jk-rowling-tweet/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">shut them down</a> perfectly: &#8220;Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress,&#8221; she <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/619886370081869824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&amp;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Farticle%2F2015%2F07%2F31%2F50-things-we-love-about-jk-rowling%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener">tweeted</a>. &#8220;You&#8217;re an idiot.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
1. She does not suffer bullies.

When a Twitter bully criticized Serena Williams for being “built like a man,” Rowling shut them down perfectly: “Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress,” she tweeted. “You’re an idiot.” 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
<p>Her Twitter feed is rife with sly humor, whether she&rsquo;s <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/621722653808848897" target="_blank" rel="noopener">laughing at herself for typos</a>, rolling along with <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/622011824624521217" target="_blank" rel="noopener">followers&rsquo; jokes,</a> or <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/614908133769617408" target="_blank" rel="noopener">getting exasperated</a> by <em>Harry Potter</em> rumors.</p>
2. She’s funny. 

Her Twitter feed is rife with sly humor, whether she’s laughing at herself for typos, rolling along with followers’ jokes, or getting exasperated by Harry Potter rumors.

Jon Furniss/WireImage
<p>So much that it <a href="http://www.mnn.com/lifestyle/arts-culture/blogs/jk-rowlings-charity-giving-knocks-her-off-forbes-billionaires-list" target="_blank" rel="noopener">knocked her off</a> Forbes&lsquo; billionaires list.</p>
4. She gives huge donations to charity.

So much that it knocked her off Forbes‘ billionaires list.

Yui Mok/PA Wire
<p>For example, she&#8217;s tweeted support for imprisoned Saudi Arabian blogger <a href="http://act.amnestyusa.org/ea-action/action?ea.client.id=1839&amp;ea.campaign.id=34661&amp;ac=TK15SARB&amp;ea.tracking.id=ActivismLevels_UrgentActionNetwork~Country_SaudiArabia~MessagingCategory_CensorshipandFreeSpeech~MessagingCategory_PrisonersandPeopleatRisk-PrisonersofConscience" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Reif Badawi</a> and Ireland&rsquo;s <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/602055121158197248" target="_blank" rel="noopener">legalization of gay marriage</a>.</p>
5. She touts great social causes on social media.

For example, she’s tweeted support for imprisoned Saudi Arabian blogger Reif Badawi and Ireland’s legalization of gay marriage.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Laid out like the Marauder&rsquo;s Map, <a href="http://www.jkrowling.com/en_US/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">JKRowling.com</a> features a timeline of Rowling&rsquo;s projects as well as personal background.</p>
6. Her Easter egg-loaded website is amazing. 

Laid out like the Marauder’s Map, JKRowling.com features a timeline of Rowling’s projects as well as personal background.

JKRowling.com
<p>Rowling always seems&nbsp;ready to answer their questions, <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/622008983000363008" target="_blank" rel="noopener">no matter how random</a> or specific.&nbsp;</p>
7. She’s kind to her fans. 

Rowling always seems ready to answer their questions, no matter how random or specific. 

Everett Collection
<p>We miss you, <a href="https://ew.com/books/2017/05/02/jk-rowling-apologizes-killing-snape/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Snape</a>. Always.&nbsp;</p>
8. She’s still apologizing for the series’ most tragic moments.

We miss you, Snape. Always. 

Murray Close/Warner Bros.
<p>Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore, anyone?</p>
9. She comes up with the best character names ever.

Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore, anyone?

Murray Close/Warner Bros.
<p>Her <a href="http://www.wired.co.uk/article/harry-potter-e-books-drm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">choice to self-publish</a> the&nbsp;<em>Harry Potter&nbsp;</em>ebooks forces retailers to forgo their commission when fulfilling sales of the ebooks.&nbsp;</p>
10. She stood up to publishers and retained her own ebook rights. 

Her choice to self-publish the Harry Potter ebooks forces retailers to forgo their commission when fulfilling sales of the ebooks. 

Scholastic
<p><a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/573429165942272000" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Don&#8217;t we all</a>?&nbsp;</p>
11. She has a weakness for photos of pets dressed up as Harry Potter characters.

Don’t we all

Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.
<p>If you have 50 minutes to spare, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BdVHWz1DPU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">this conversation</a> between Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe is definitely worth a watch.&nbsp;</p>
12. She took all the young actors from the movies under her wing.

If you have 50 minutes to spare, this conversation between Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe is definitely worth a watch. 

Gareth Davies/Getty Images
<p>In 2004, she founded the organization <a href="http://wearelumos.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lumos</a>, to help children who have been unfairly institutionalized get better care.</p>
13. She cares about children in need.

In 2004, she founded the organization Lumos, to help children who have been unfairly institutionalized get better care.

David M. Benett/Getty Images
<p>Harry, for his part, would be 37 today.</p>
14. She and Harry share a birthday. 

Harry, for his part, would be 37 today.

Murray Close/Warner Bros.
<p>They&#8217;re not just nonsense. Rowling looked at alchemy and the history of languages to craft her magic words.&nbsp;</p>
15. She did her research when coming up with the names of spells.

They’re not just nonsense. Rowling looked at alchemy and the history of languages to craft her magic words. 

Everett Collection
<p>Harry&#8217;s holly and phoenix feather wand wasn&#8217;t random!&nbsp;</p>
16. She did the same thing when figuring out how wands would work and studied the lore behind different woods.

Harry’s holly and phoenix feather wand wasn’t random! 

Warner Bros.
<p>Hufflepuff haters, sit down.&nbsp;She&#8217;s <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Smu0RneksxI" target="_blank" rel="noopener">even said</a> on Pottermore that in many ways, it&#8217;s her favorite House.&nbsp;</p>
17. She supports Hufflepuffs.

Hufflepuff haters, sit down. She’s even said on Pottermore that in many ways, it’s her favorite House. 

Everett Collection
<p>Learn how to play <a href="https://ew.com/books/2017/07/28/quidditch-for-muggles-how-to-play-harry-potter-birthday/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.&nbsp;</p>
19. She invented Quidditch and supports the Muggle version of the sport!

Learn how to play here

Everett Collection
<p>Although all the editions of <em>Harry Potter</em> have used other illustrators, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUgZKQoZjNk" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rowling&rsquo;s not bad</a> at <a href="http://holykaw.alltop.com/harry-potter-characters-drawn-by-jk-rowling-i" target="_blank" rel="noopener">sketching her own characters</a>. Recently, <a href="http://www.theguardian.com/books/interactive/2013/may/18/jk-rowling-harry-potter-philosophers-stone-annotations" target="_blank" rel="noopener">an annotated version</a> of <em>Sorcerer&rsquo;s Stone</em> with Rowling&rsquo;s sketches was auctioned for charity.</p>
20. She’s a great artist. 

Although all the editions of Harry Potter have used other illustrators, Rowling’s not bad at sketching her own characters. Recently, an annotated version of Sorcerer’s Stone with Rowling’s sketches was auctioned for charity.

Katsumi Kasahar/AP
<p>Like magic!</p>
21. She finished the first Harry Potter on a manual typewriter.

Like magic!

Suzanne Mapes/AP
<p>So the movies&#8217; perfect casts were all Brits.&nbsp;</p>
22. She pushed for all the film actors to be British.

So the movies’ perfect casts were all Brits. 

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.
<p>She both <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/608990975143342080" target="_blank" rel="noopener">tweets</a> as herself about her &#8220;good friend&#8221; Galbraith, and occasionally <a href="https://twitter.com/RGalbraith/status/839539379790102535" target="_blank" rel="noopener">posts</a> under the pseudonym.&nbsp;</p>
23. She writes under a pseudonym, Robert Galbraith, and sometimes tweets at him.

She both tweets as herself about her “good friend” Galbraith, and occasionally posts under the pseudonym. 

Robert Galbraith/Twitter
<p>Even better than a visit to the Burrow!</p>
24. She’s invited die-hard fans to her house.

Even better than a visit to the Burrow!

David Cheskin/PA Wire
<p>The <a href="https://ew.com/article/2016/10/27/jk-rowling-teases-published-fantastic-beasts-script/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">script was then published</a> for fans to read.&nbsp;</p>
26. She wrote the screenplay for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The script was then published for fans to read. 

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros.
<p>At one time, Rowling has said, she was &ldquo;literally as poor as you can get in Britain without being homeless.&rdquo; Thanks to work ethic and imagination, she went on to become a celebrated author.</p>
27. She proved anyone can take control of their life.

At one time, Rowling has said, she was “literally as poor as you can get in Britain without being homeless.” Thanks to work ethic and imagination, she went on to become a celebrated author.

Matthew Fearn/AP
<p>Probably while she sipped a warm Butterbeer.&nbsp;</p>
28. She wrote much of the first Harry Potter while sitting in coffee shops, on the backs of napkins.

Probably while she sipped a warm Butterbeer. 

Cathal McNaughton/PA Wire
<p>She <a href="https://ew.com/article/2016/06/06/jk-rowling-spoilers-harry-potter-cursed-child/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">warned early audiences</a> against spoiling the <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/615498601809211393" target="_blank" rel="noopener">continued adventures</a> of Harry and co. for everyone else.&nbsp;</p>
29. Though she didn’t write the script for The Cursed Child, she considers it part of the Harry Potter canon.

She warned early audiences against spoiling the continued adventures of Harry and co. for everyone else. 

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child/YouTube
<p>For someone who very rarely makes public appearances, she <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/07/17/jk-rowling-week-twitter-highlights" target="_blank" rel="noopener">makes herself accessible</a> to her followers.</p>
30. She’s completely mastered Twitter. 

For someone who very rarely makes public appearances, she makes herself accessible to her followers.

Bethany Clarke/Getty Images
<p>Presumably she eats tea and rock cakes in the <a href="https://ew.com/article/2014/10/17/j-k-rowling-hagrid-hut-harry-potter/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">real-life version</a> of Hagrid&#8217;s on-campus digs.&nbsp;</p>
31. She built a circular stone "Hagrid Hut" on the grounds of her Scottish estate.

Presumably she eats tea and rock cakes in the real-life version of Hagrid’s on-campus digs. 

Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.
<p>She gave them to the people most closely involved in the series. (A seventh handmade copy was auctioned for charity.)</p>
32. After the final Harry Potter book was finished, she created six hand-written, hand-illustrated copies of The Tales of Beedle the Bard. 

She gave them to the people most closely involved in the series. (A seventh handmade copy was auctioned for charity.)

Lefteris Pitarakis/AP
<p>Proceeds from the books&#8217; sales went to <a href="http://www.comicrelief.com/news/harry-potter-book-profits-go-comic-relief" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Comic Relief</a>; they raised millions.&nbsp;</p>
33. Books within the Potter books, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Quidditch Through the Ages, were actually both published.

Proceeds from the books’ sales went to Comic Relief; they raised millions. 

<p>&#8220;Just think how many books I could have sold if Harry had been a bit more creative with his wand,&#8221; she <a href="http://25.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_mb1p0zdrJL1qa1aqxo6_250.gif" target="_blank" rel="noopener">said</a> once.&nbsp;</p>
34. She hasn't read Fifty Shades of Grey.

“Just think how many books I could have sold if Harry had been a bit more creative with his wand,” she said once. 

<p>And she&#8217;s <a href="https://ew.com/article/2015/10/23/career-of-evil-robert-galbraith-ew-review/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">written some</a>, too!&nbsp;</p>
35. She’s not-so-secretly addicted to reading whodunits.

And she’s written some, too! 

Joe Maher/FilmMagic
<p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHGqp8lz36c" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Just watch it</a>.&nbsp;</p>
36. She once gave the best commencement speech we’ve ever heard.

Just watch it

Robert Spencer/Getty Images
<p>&#8230;and <a href="https://www.hypable.com/jk-rowling-pottermore-house/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">admitted</a> that she might have&nbsp;specifically answered Pottermore questions so she&rsquo;d be sorted that way.</p>
37. She says that she’d want to be sorted into Gryffindor... 

…and admitted that she might have specifically answered Pottermore questions so she’d be sorted that way.

Warner Bros. Pictures
<p>She <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/596085320933834754" target="_blank" rel="noopener">really did</a>!</p>
38. She said in a parallel universe, she’s Zayn Malik.

She really did!

Miller Mobley
<p>&#8230;with <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/557190675738157056" target="_blank" rel="noopener">monsters on</a>.&nbsp;</p>
39. She plays Minecraft... 

…with monsters on

Telltale Games
<p>She loves&nbsp;tennis (we know she&#8217;s a Serena Williams fan) and especially&nbsp;<a href="http://www.scotsman.com/news/scotland/top-stories/jk-rowling-urges-fans-to-back-scotland-rugby-team-1-3333169" target="_blank" rel="noopener">rugby</a>.</p>
40. She is a huge sports fan.

She loves tennis (we know she’s a Serena Williams fan) and especially rugby.

Julian Finney/Getty Images
<p>She knows Portuguese and has a degree in French.&nbsp;</p>
41. She is multilingual. 

She knows Portuguese and has a degree in French. 

BENOIT TESSIER/AFP/Getty Images
<p>But is frequently &#8220;frustrated, infuriated, &amp; exhilarated,&#8221; she <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/587171350458019841" target="_blank" rel="noopener">told a fan</a> on Twitter, &#8220;often during the writing of the same paragraph.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
42. She’s only gotten writer’s block once.

But is frequently “frustrated, infuriated, & exhilarated,” she told a fan on Twitter, “often during the writing of the same paragraph.” 

TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>According to some guesses, it&#8217;s the same <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/579984118257229825" target="_blank" rel="noopener">type</a> as Remus Lupin.&nbsp;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
43. Her Meyers-Briggs type is INFJ. 

According to some guesses, it’s the same type as Remus Lupin. 

 

Murray Close/Warner Bros.
<p>They were printed and distributed by Bloomsbury to the Harry Potter Fan Club.</p>
44. She wrote four editions of The Daily Prophet. 

They were printed and distributed by Bloomsbury to the Harry Potter Fan Club.

Murray Close/Warner Bros.
<p>&#8220;But I don&#8217;t wear it out much,&#8221; she <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/539694554040238080" target="_blank" rel="noopener">tweeted</a>. Get your own <a href="https://www.snorgtees.com/horcruxes-got-soul" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.&nbsp;</p>
45. She owns a "Horcruxes Got Soul" t-shirt.

“But I don’t wear it out much,” she tweeted. Get your own here

Everett Collection
<p>There she goes again, <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/560838916308467712" target="_blank" rel="noopener">dropping wisdom on Twitter</a>.&nbsp;</p>
46. “True coolness is the incidental by-product of higher pursuits.”

There she goes again, dropping wisdom on Twitter

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>Two of the greatest pop culture creators (and Twitter stars) of our time interacted, and <a href="https://ew.com/article/2016/12/08/lin-manuel-miranda-jk-rowling-harry-potter/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">it was magical</a>.&nbsp;</p>
47. She tweets with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Two of the greatest pop culture creators (and Twitter stars) of our time interacted, and it was magical

Eddy Chen/ABC via Getty Images
<p>&ldquo;I still have access. I&rsquo;ll DM them to you,&rdquo; she <a href="https://ew.com/books/2017/06/13/donald-trump-blocked-stephen-king-twitter/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">tweeted</a> to King.&nbsp;</p>
48. She offered to help  pal Stephen King after Trump blocked him on Twitter.

“I still have access. I’ll DM them to you,” she tweeted to King. 

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
<p>Imagine if the Weasleys hadn&rsquo;t been able <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/07/17/jk-rowling-hogwarts-free" target="_blank" rel="noopener">to afford it</a>!</p>
49. She made Hogwarts tuition-free and subsidized by the Ministry of Magic so all witches and wizards could attend. 

Imagine if the Weasleys hadn’t been able to afford it!

Peter Mountain
<p>&#8230;using the words of <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/880412953140318210" target="_blank" rel="noopener">another American president</a>&#8230;</p> <p>And words from <a href="https://ew.com/books/2017/05/12/j-k-rowling-taunts-trump-with-alice-in-wonderland-quote/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">classic literature</a>&#8230;&nbsp;</p> <p>And of course, <a href="https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/871342122984759297" target="_blank" rel="noopener">words of her own</a>.&nbsp;</p>
50. She stands up to Donald Trump...

…using the words of another American president

And words from classic literature… 

And of course, words of her own

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
<p>She published an essay entitled &#8220;On Monsters, Villains and the EU Referendum&#8221; on her <a href="https://www.jkrowling.com/opinions/monsters-villains-eu-referendum/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">website</a>.&nbsp;</p>
51. She was an outspoken Brexit opponent. 

She published an essay entitled “On Monsters, Villains and the EU Referendum” on her website

David M. Benett/Getty Images
<p>So break out your best quill and <a href="https://ew.com/books/2017/04/03/j-k-rowling-twitter-writing-advice/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">get writing</a>!&nbsp;</p>
52. She gives writing advice to aspiring authors. 

So break out your best quill and get writing

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>She has <a href="https://ew.com/books/2017/06/09/j-k-rowling-rips-sexist-critiques-of-theresa-may/">no tolerance</a> for &#8220;Liberal Cool Guys&#8221; who use sexist insults.&nbsp;</p>
53. She stands up against sexism.

She has no tolerance for “Liberal Cool Guys” who use sexist insults. 

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
<p>It was a Twitter <a href="https://ew.com/books/2017/02/14/jk-rowling-piers-morgan-twitter-valentines-day/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">feud</a> for the ages.&nbsp;</p>
54. She isn't afraid to fight trolls like Piers Morgan.

It was a Twitter feud for the ages. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<p>For example, she recently sent them on a <a href="https://ew.com/books/2017/03/14/jk-rowling-cormoran-strike-book-title-tease/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">hilarious hunt</a> for the title of the next&nbsp;<em>Cormoran Strike&nbsp;</em>novel.&nbsp;</p>
55. She’s playful and interactive with fans. 

For example, she recently sent them on a hilarious hunt for the title of the next Cormoran Strike novel. 

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
