Sister Outsider, by Audre Lorde

A classic for good reason. Lorde's brilliant prose latches on and won't let go, as she examines her place in the Black community as a gay woman. In these essays and speeches, she describes so many of the feelings I felt growing up. Her insights into not just the Black gay experience but the human condition were a balm at a time when I needed to hear them the most. -Brian Broome