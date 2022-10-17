Read an excerpt from John Dies at the End sequel

Jason Pargin's science fiction-horror-fantasy-comedy novel John Dies at the End, about two slacker-ish friends, Dave and John, who investigate weird phenomena, rapidly achieved cult classic status when the author published the tale back in the aughts under the pen name David Wong. Phantasm director Don Coscarelli adapted the book into a 2012 film and Pargin further entertained readers with two, excellently-named sequels, 2012's This Book Is Full of Spiders and 2017's What The Hell Did I Just Read? Now the author has returned to the scene of many very bizarre crimes with If This Book Exists, You're in the Wrong Universe, in which his two unlikely heroes and Dave's girlfriend Amy attempt to deal with a child's toy whose diet heavily features human teeth.

If This Book Exists, You're in the Wrong Universe will be published by St. Martin's Press Oct. 18. You can read an exclusive excerpt from the book below.

If This Book Exists, You're in the Wrong Universe Cover of 'If This Book Exists, You're in the Wrong Universe' | Credit: St. Martin's Press

"This is really about my wife," said the man with the parasite gnawing on his skull. "I'll let her explain."

He nodded to the chair next to him, where absolutely no one was sitting, then waited in silence like he was letting his "wife" speak. John, Amy, and I exchanged glances, none of us quite sure what to do. The man appeared to be in his early fifties and had the kind of sad, droopy features that made him look like God hadn't finished inflating him. He had shown up at my apartment two minutes ago saying he'd been dropped off by the police, who apparently hadn't stuck around to explain. He was now sitting at my kitchen table with me, Amy, and the empty chair, John leaning on the counter and fidgeting with the red, white, and blue novelty cowboy hat in his hands. The guy was now looking at us expectantly, like he was waiting for us to reply to whatever his invisible wife had just said. The parasite made soft grinding noises like an inmate surreptitiously sawing through prison bars. It was chewing away more of his skull, I guess—it had already made quite a hole up there. The parasite, or whatever word you'd use to describe the creature attached to the dude's head, had a body about the size of two fists, its sleek carapace a vivid purple. It had six long, black segmented legs, covered in bristles. It kind of looked like somebody had glued half a dozen fat centipedes to one of Prince's codpieces. The creature's legs were wrapped tightly around the man's face, one running under his nose like a mustache. Around its purple body was a ring of several eyes that twitched back and forth as if scanning the room, each moving and blinking at different intervals. Under the creature, I could see a sliver of the man's exposed, pink brain, surrounded by blood-matted hair. The victim seemed to not feel this at all and in general was clearly unaware of the creature's presence.

Amy finally broke the silence, bless her. "I'm sorry, can you explain why the police brought you here, again?"

The "here" she referred to was our apartment, which was small enough that the table we were sitting around overlapped the borders of the kitchenette, dining room, and living room. In general, I'm not sure either we or the apartment made for a reassuring first impression. Only two of the four kitchen chairs matched. Behind me, a window air conditioner was making a noise like it was being dragged down a gravel road. John was in the process of placing his garish American flag cowboy hat back atop his head; his outfit included a T-shirt featuring a photo of himself in which he was wearing the same hat and T-shirt he wore in real life. So the John in the photo was wearing a shirt featuring John wearing the photo of John wearing that shirt created a recursion that presumably continued for infinity. Below it was a pair of denim shorts that were too small. Much too small. "Weren't you listening?" said the guy, suddenly exasperated. "Why does nobody listen? Eve and I went out to eat lunch at Loew's Steaks. The place was packed, because of the Fourth. We waited for an hour for a table. I sit down, we both order, the waitress brings my food but nothing for Eve. We ask politely what's going on with her order, and the bitch talks to me and just ignores Eve completely. I demanded to talk to a manager. He comes over and does the same, won't even look at her. Right, honey?"

He glanced to the empty chair, then nodded in confirmation.

"Right," he continued. "So, at this point, I'll admit I got a little agitated. Some words were exchanged. Long story short, the cops come, smirking at us while we try to tell the story. Like they think it's funny. They take us to the hospital for some damned reason; that was a total waste of time. I talk to a doctor and the doctor turns around and calls the cops again. Nobody will give me a straight answer, like everybody's in on the joke but us. The cops finally bring me here and tell me to do whatever you say. They actually giggled as they drove off. I thought they were taking me to the loony bin..."

He trailed off as he glanced around at the apartment, scrutinizing it, now doing the exact same thing the purple creature on his head had seemingly done a moment ago: sizing us up. The man noted the centerpiece on the kitchen table, a glass sphere in a brass frame with a floating severed finger inside it. The finger was pointed right back at him, wobbling slightly as it hovered in the center. He then looked toward the counter, where there was a rusty iron box about the size of a human head, with a ragged hole where something had clawed its way out. Next to it was an oversize glass jar, half-full of crinkled dollar bills with a masking tape label that said:

"I'VE GOT A BAD FEELING ABOUT THIS" JAR

"Who are you people?"

I said, "Oh, that's John. This is Amy. My name is David. We, uh . . ."

"We work with the police sometimes," finished Amy. Well, that was definitely one way to put it.