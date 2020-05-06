How to win EW's Hunger Games book trilogy box set giveaway

Plus follow along with EW's binge recap retrospective of the original trilogy with publisher David Levithan.

It's been 10 years since The Hunger Games book trilogy ended with Mockingjay's release, but it's time for the Games to begin again. In just a few short weeks, fans will finally get to return to the world of Panem with a new prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes from author Suzanne Collins. And EW is celebrating the long-awaited prequel's release on May 19 with a binge recap retrospective series looking back on each of the three original books with longtime Hunger Games publisher/Scholastic editorial director David Levithan, who was there with Collins every step of the way as she wrote the trilogy and the upcoming prequel.

Revealing insights about each of the three books, fun facts, and never-before-revealed stories about the beloved franchise, fans can follow along with each binge recap and re-read the books beginning this Friday, May 8 with The Hunger Games, continuing Wednesday, May 13 with Catching Fire, and concluding Monday, May 18 with Mockingjay.

But wait, there's more! We're also giving three lucky EW readers a box set of the original trilogy. All you have to do to volunteer as tribute (a.k.a. enter for your chance to win the giveaway) is go to the comments section at the bottom of this post and tell us what nickname Caesar Flickerman would give you if you were competing in the Games. All three winners will be contacted on Wednesday, May 6, so enter now. And may the odds be ever in your favor.

Set 64 years before the events of the first book, Ballad follows a young Coriolanus Snow at 18, long before he becomes the tyrannical dictator (and villain of the story). The book is already set for a movie adaptation, Lionsgate announced in April, and Francis Lawrence, who previously directed Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence (no relation) in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and both parts of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, will return to direct the new film. Collins herself will adapt the screenplay with one of the Catching Fire screenwriters, Michael Arndt.

