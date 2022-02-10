How to Win at The Challenge and Life will teach readers — and fans of the show — to do just that.

First look: The Challenge champs will reveal the secrets of their success in new MTV book

Over 24 years and 37 seasons, MTV's reality series The Challenge has put contestants through the wringer — testing the limits of their physical endurance, mental fortitude, and social shrewdness. And now all their hard-won wisdom is coming to a bookshelf near you.

This fall MTV Books will publish How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion's Guide to Eliminating Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making That Money, written by EW's own Challenge expert Sydney Bucksbaum. And EW has an exclusive first look at the book, starting with the cover.

The book will feature interviews with more than two dozen of the most popular and accomplished Challenge champions, offering behind-the-scenes insights on not just how they won the competition, but also how they applied the skills they learned to their careers and personal lives.

Among those participating are Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Emily Schromm, Darrell Taylor, Landon Lueck, Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Derrick Kosinski, Tyler Duckworth, Alton Williams, Evelyn Smith, Mark Long, Rachel Robinson, Coral Smith, Hunter Barfield, and more.

How to Win at The Challenge and Life will publish Oct. 25 and is available for preorder now. Get a first look at the cover below.

How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion's Guide to Eliminating Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making That Money The cover of 'How to Win at The Challenge and Life' | Credit: MTV Books